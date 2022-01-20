Coca-Cola refreshes can designs to highlight flavor portfolio

Coca-Cola is priced like a company with a strong growth runway ahead of it which seems in stark contrast to reality. Total returns matter, and Coca-Cola (KO) has underperformed its peer group and the general market in the last decade. Yet, it remains one of the most well-known companies around attracting plenty of retail investors who may potentially perceive the brand power of Coca-Cola automatically translating into a superior investment. I believe the facts and fundamentals speak against such a perception, and I'd go with other options within the consumer staple's arena if I had to allocate funds there. For long-term investors focusing on accumulation as opposed to preservation, there are better options out there, and within this article I present my own consumer staple's favourite, Tyson Foods (TSN). Coca-Cola has a somewhat weak outlook, yet it is priced like a best-in-class dividend grower and I have to ask how much of a premium being a dividend king earns a company. Despite its strong margins, it appears that Coca-Cola is struggling to justify its high valuation.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO