Energy Industry

Reuters Says Chesapeake Nears $2.4B Deal for Chief Oil

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deal could be announced as soon as this week, Reuters said. Chesapeake Energy Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire privately owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas Inc. for about $2.4 billion including debt, Reuters...

www.rigzone.com

Dallas News

Is Dallas billionaire Trevor Rees-Jones nearing a deal with Chesapeake Energy?

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire Dallas billionaire Trevor Rees-Jones’ privately-owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas Inc. for about $2.4 billion, including debt, according to Reuters. A deal could be announced as soon as this week, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter....
DALLAS, TX
rigzone.com

U.S. Energy-Related CO2 Emissions To Rise In 2022, 2023

The EIA forecasts that U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions will increase in both 2022 and 2023 but remain below 2019 levels. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook forecasts that U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions will increase in both 2022 and 2023 but remain below 2019 levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Company#Reuters#Chesapeake Energy Corp#Chief Oil Gas Inc#Vine Energy Inc#Blackstone Group Inc
rigzone.com

EIA: U.S. Companies Completed 14 Petroleum Liquids Pipelines

According to the EIA, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States during 2021. In 2021, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States, according to EIA’s recently updated Liquids Pipeline Projects Database. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

America’s Winningest Fracker Said To Be Near $2.4 Billion Shale Gas Sale

If the rumors are true and Dallas billionaire Trevor Rees-Jones is set to sell his Chief Oil & Gas for $2.4 billion to Chesapeake Energy — it would be the single biggest payday for the most successful shale fracker of the Great American oil and gas boom. In 2016 Forbes put Rees-Jones on the cover, highlighting what was then his seven deals in seven years for $7 billion. Forbes estimates that Rees-Jones, 70, has a net worth of $4.5 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
rigzone.com

BP, Shell Hire Carbon Traders After Mass Departures In 2021

BP and Shell have hired an array of carbon-emissions traders to replenish their ranks after an exodus of staff to trading houses last year. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have hired an array of carbon-emissions traders to replenish their ranks after an exodus of staff to trading houses last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a rule that shields Citgo, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, from being seized by creditors, the department said. Now, as part of the sanctions against PDVSA, the Treasury has extended by a year a decree which bars Citgo from being sold off to creditors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Fell Friday but Up on Week

Oil capped its fifth week of gains on continued signs of robust demand and strained crude supplies that have taken prices to seven-year highs. Futures in New York edged lower on Friday, just above $85 a barrel, but were still up 1.6% for the week. Oil neared $88 earlier this week for its highest level since 2014 as geopolitical tensions threatened greater supply outages alongside strong demand numbers, despite the omicron variant.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. oil rig count falls for first time in 13 weeks -Baker Hughes

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs for the first time in 13 weeks after crude prices fell for six weeks in a row from late October-early December. Oil prices, meanwhile, have recovered and traded at their highest since 2014 this week. Energy analysts said it usually takes about a month or two for drillers to add or remove rigs following oil price moves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Supply Constraints Remain an Issue

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at supply constraints, the UAE oil infrastructure incident, calls for $100+ oil and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit-taking

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally. Brent crude futures dropped $2.46, or 2.8%, to $85.92 a barrel by 0136 GMT. The contract...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Mexico Refinery $3.6B Over Budget

The facility is crucial to Pemex's plans to halt crude oil exports in 2023. Mexico’s mega-refinery project Dos Bocas is expected to cost 40% more than previously estimated and is unlikely to be completed by the government’s 2022 deadline, casting serious doubts on whether the country can soon fulfill its goal to produce all of its own gasoline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Completes Deer Park Refinery Stake Sale To Pemex

Shell has completed the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership to Pemex. Energy supermajor Shell has completed the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership to Mexican state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos or Pemex. Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership is a 50-50 joint venture...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

