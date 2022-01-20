ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontera Discovers Hydrocarbons in Ecuador

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJandaya-1 was spud on December 7, 2021. Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) has announced that it has discovered hydrocarbons at the Jandaya-1 exploration well on the Perico block in Ecuador. Jandaya-1 was spud on December 7, 2021, to test an exploration prospect in the northeastern portion of the block...

