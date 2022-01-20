ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Feliz Domilayo

Cover picture for the articleFeliz Domilayo (ID# 48492555) – Feliz will fit seamlessly into your family. He’s a good-looking boy with the softest fur and an easygoing personality. He doesn’t ask for much, just some yummy treats and a cozy lap to lean into for pets. Four-year-old Feliz is a dream to walk on...

Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Brodie

Brodie is an exuberant Staffordshire terrier mix who has been at the Coweta Animal Services shelter for over a year. Brodie was picked up Dec. 31, 2020 as a stray on McIntosh Trail, and was estimated to be about eight months old at the time. Brodie loves to play and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Pascal

PET OF THE WEEK – Pascal. Does Pascal have the best puppy pout you’ve ever seen, or what? But don’t worry – this 7-month-old pug/boxer mix is a very happy boy. He loves squeaky toys, snuggling, going for walks and car rides, snacking on peanut butter-filled Kong toys, and just being with people. He’s still working on manners and basic commands, but is very smart.
PETS
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Specs

Specs is a young, smart boy who is ready to explore the world. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Specs from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. Specs is a young boy (7 months) looking for an active home to help him get his energy out. He is ready to be on the go. Hikes? Yes please! Runs? Perfect! Walks? Amazing as well! He’s down for it all and more!
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Tommy

Lots of Guinea pigs have arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society this year, but Tommy’s arrival is among the most unique: He came with 26 other piggies from one home. He’s just 6 months old with beautiful calico fur and the cutest face. He’s been easy to handle and a good patient for his medical exams with CHS’ staff veterinary team. Tommy can go home with one of his brothers, or may be okay with another male piggie in his new home with a proper introduction. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
PETS
Homer News

Pet of the Week: Clarke

Clarke is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would make a great companion! She’s a bit of a bull in a China shop, so a home with super small kids probably isn’t the best fit. She knows some basic commands and is in good health. She has lived with cats, and we were told she doesn’t like most dogs – but we are open to her meeting them. She has guardian in her blood and is the ultimate snow dog. That is to say, she’s Maremma and Malamute. Just imagine, gliding down our gorgeous ski trails with this beautiful, gentle, playful behemoth by your side. She’ll protect you, she’ll love you, and she will be loyal like no other. Plus, she’s an Olympic-level snuggler. Clarke is available for adoption now!
PETS
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Piggy May

Piggy May is a big sweetheart who loves riding in cars and loves kids. She does well with submissive dogs and loves veggies for treats. She enjoys having her belly rubbed and cuddling. She would do best in an active household because she is a big bundle of energy in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kwhi.com

‘CHOPPER’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Chopper as its Pet of the Week. Chopper is an adult Labrador mix. Brenham Animal Services says he frequented the Washington County EMS helicopter pad and was brought to the adoption center by a flight nurse. He had been on the loose for some time, so shelter staff took care of his medical needs.
BRENHAM, TX
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Logan

Last year, our Humane Society Police Officers rescued 22 cats from a neglectful situation. Logan was one of those cats. When he first arrived, he was very shy and fearful but has made good progress while working with our staff and volunteers. Logan takes a little bit of time to warm up to new people, but if you are patient with him, he will show you his sweet side!
PITTSBURGH, PA
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Casanova, the Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association dog named Casanova. Casanova has lived at NHA for over a month, and during this time at NHA, staff, volunteers and fosters all have a huge crush on this large, adult mixed-breed “PUPPER-DOG LOVE” and just can’t wait for him to find the forever home he deserves. Anyone out there reading this and falling in love with his pictures, please know that meeting Casanova in person is even more fun. He is such a happy boy who totally lives up to his name. He is a lover!
NASHVILLE, TN
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Pets of the Week: Happy & Curious

Meet Happy & Curious! They are the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pets of the Week!. Curious and Happy arrived at the shelter when their owner was hospitalized and no longer able to care for them. Their old owner would love nothing more than to see them go to a home together. Curious (brown tabby) is a 3-year-old male Domestic Longhair mix and Happy (grey) is a 9-year-old male Domestic Longhair mix. They’ve been hanging out in our Adoptable cat room together and would love to meet you today! They both get along great with other cats.
PETS
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Zoey

Seven-year-old Zoey has had such a hard time since coming to High Country back in September. Originally, her owner surrendered her, then she was bounced around through multiple homes before finding a foster family who would help her find her own forever family!. Zoey is a friendly girl who has...
PETS
republictimes.net

Spaz | Pet of the Week

Spaz is a sweetheart who loves to cuddle and give head boops. He likes to get in your face and sit in your lap. Sleeping is his favorite activity. He does best with other male cats not females. He is a grumpy old man who likes his peace and quiet.
PETS
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Meet Stripes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Stripes Male, 1-year-old Stripes arrived at the shelter on July 4 […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Daily Independent

Pet of the Week: Roman

Roman is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old Boxer-German Shepherd mix loves his chewy toys, bones and “he’s a licker,” according to owner Randy Helton. “He also sprints like a Greyhound,” Helton said. Roman is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest conducted this past fall.
PETS
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Shotzi

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week. Shotzi is a sweet housebroken 7-year-old mix. She is looking for a forever home with adopters committed to helping her enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Shotzi absolutely enjoys playing, enjoys going for car rides, and is always up for a power nap. She will fit right in with a kid and pet-free family where she can be the star of the show. Shotzi can be a little fearful at times but once she warms up to you, she’ll get to see her tail wag a mile a minute. Shotzi is just one of the many adorable dogs and cats available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. Make an appointment for an in-person adoption at PAWSChicago.org to bring one of them home today.  
CHICAGO, IL
Billings Gazette

Pet of the week: Sasha

Sasha is a 4-year-old female Great Pyrenees and Golden Retriever mix available for adoption through Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana. She is loyal and adores people, especially children. She does well with male dogs and with cats under supervision, but ideally should be the only pet in the household. Sasha was...
BILLINGS, MT
East Bay Times

Pet of the Week: Violet

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Ms. Violet. Her name evokes a “In the library with the candlestick” or even a prim and proper character on Downton Abbey vibe. Ms. Violet is neither, but she is striving to be so well-mannered that she’ll be able to prance on her walks with her pinkies out. Ms. Violet is a 10-month-old spayed female Shepherd mix. She’s a society beauty with tons of spirited energy and luminous black fur. She’s eagerly absorbing her lessons in our behavior classes, and with continued training, Ms. Violet will not only know all the basic obedience steps but might even learn to distinguish between the salad and dessert forks. She really does want to be anointed prim and proper à la Downton Abbey. This canine bundle of enthusiasm should not be in a home with cats and would do best with someone experienced with dogs needing helpful behavior guidance. Ms. Violet isn’t going to knock you down in the library with a candlestick, but she just might smother you with puppy kisses. Looking for a high-energy and happy-go-lucky dog? Ask for Ms. Violet A903113.
PETS
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Yotey

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Yotey at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hey there, I'm Yotey! I'm a 2-year-old Hanging Tree here at the Shelter. I was found as a stray by my KPD friends, so my past is unknown. I'm very intelligent, though! I know how to sit and I listen to people well. I'm looking for a home that can give me something to do at all times. I'm very energetic and will need a home that knows how to appropriately release my energy every day! Daily walks and daily exercise will be a must. Be sure to ask about me if you're interested in adopting me!"
KEARNEY, NE
eagleeyeauburn.com

Pet of the Week: Ryder

Auburn, ALA. (EETV) - Say hello to the adorable pet of the week: Ryder. Ryder is 3 years old and an all-around perfect boy! He is cat, dog, and kid friendly and would be the best addition to your family. His excellent manners and his perfect smile is sure to win anyone over.
AUBURN, AL
foxbaltimore.com

Pet of the Week Gingersnap

It's time to meet our Pet of the Week. Brittany Rodger, digital specialist at the Maryland SPCA, joins the morning show to introduce a kitty named Gingersnap.
MARYLAND STATE

