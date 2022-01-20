ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Our Better Episodes Are the Ones That We Fight Over’

By Jesse David Fox, @JesseDavidFox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been running strong for 15 seasons. The last season, which aired on FX in December and is currently available on Hulu, made it the longest-running live-action sitcom in TV history. More than that, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day have been working on it...

Vulture

The Yellowjackets Showrunners Answer All Our Post-Finale Questions

Spoilers are everywhere in this. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. When Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created Yellowjackets, they did not expect the Showtime series about a plane crash, the thorny relationships between a group of women, and a made-up book club to be as discussed, dissected, and scrutinized as it has been over the past ten weeks. The writing partners, who have been romantically involved since 2005 and married since 2016, are still figuring out how to navigate the many, many hyperspecific details that viewers and [cough] journalists are trying to uncover about the series, while still preserving a sense of mystery for future seasons. (A second is already in the works.)
countryliving.com

'1883' Fans Are "Sick" Over One Scene From Episode 5

1883 has captured fans’ attention since before the very first episode and with every new release, viewers get more and more attached to certain characters. While James Dutton (Tim McGraw), Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) were bound to steal the show from the outset, it’s the budding romance between Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and Ennis (Eric Nelsen) that’s left so many fans reeling after episode five.
TVLine

Billions Season 6 Premiere Recap: Cannon Fodder — Grade It!

Mike Prince had the awkward energy of an overly eager stepfather in the Season 6 premiere of Showtime’s Billions. But no amount of pained smiles or empty banter could win over Axe Capital’s finest, and in that way, we the viewers were like Wendy, Wags, Ben Kim and Bonnie, who looked at Corey Stoll’s Prince and longed for Bobby. Sure, there were sparks of promise. Every exchange Prince and Scooter shared with Wags, for instance, produced a number of fun verbal volleys, especially when Wags refused to take a slashed-in-half buyout. Without Damian Lewis’ Axe around to ruffle Prince’s professional feathers,...
Vulture

The Revolution Is (Finally) Here in the Outlander Season 6 Trailer

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released the trailer for season six of Outlander to hold fans over ’til the premiere. In the new season of the show, which airs following a COVID-related 2021 delay, the Revolutionary War is finally here. And have you ever heard so many guns being cocked in one clip? That’s, of course, along with intimate moments between Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire, who are trying to figure out how to fight for what they believe in during the war. The trailer follows a previously released clip from season six, in which Jamie declares that Claire is his angel. Och, aye! Season six takes inspiration from A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series. It’s set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Glenn Howerton
flickeringmyth.com

The Expanse Season 6 Episode 5 Review – ‘Why We Fight’

Ricky Church reviews the penultimate episode of The Expanse…. With the series finale of The Expanse arriving tomorrow, the penultimate episode ‘Why We Fight’ did a nice job reminding us what is at stake with a quiet episode focusing on much of the interpersonal and galactic drama. It sets the stage pretty well for what is sure to be a climactic finale as nearly everything has come together neatly against Marco Inaros and his Free Navy.
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
Vulture

So You Already Miss Yellowjackets. Here’s What to Watch Next

Yellowjackets is over, and suddenly you have all kinds of free time to fill, time that used to be well spent waiting for new episodes, browsing Reddit fan theories, tweeting your most brain-dead predictions, and shipping Lottie and Laura Lee. Not to mention the time spent actually watching the show. Yellowjackets combines a multitude of different genres, and it tends to be self-consciously referential about its influences. This doesn’t just make for a poppy, pulpy, entertaining series; it means that there’s a wealth of movies and shows to watch that will scratch that Yellowjackets itch (no relation to Jackie’s dropped poison-ivy-rash plotline). Here are some of the best:
Vulture

What If Netflix Raised Its Prices and Nobody Cared?

When Netflix raised prices for its DVD service back in 2011, annoyed consumers overwhelmed Twitter in snarky protest. Five years later, media coverage regarding prices going up for users grandfathered into older plans was so negative, the company partially blamed it for a higher quarterly churn rate. And last week, when Netflix said the cost of its most popular plan would be going up to $15.49 per month, the overall reaction was … crickets.
Vulture

Ozark Recap: Thin Blood

The penultimate episode of this half-season of Ozark tracks dual family betrayals — that of Omar and his nephew, Javi, and that of Wendy and her son, Jonah. One could even toss the death of Frank Cosgrove on this pile in that it doesn’t happen if his son doesn’t work a deal behind his back with Darlene. Again, this season’s theme has been how family and business don’t mix. And those who forget that may not even live to regret it.
WFLA

Comedian Louie Anderson dead at 68

Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.
Variety

Hollywood Mourns Louie Anderson: ‘One of Comedy’s Greatest Gifts’

After news broke that “Baskets” star Louie Anderson died Friday morning, celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the Emmy-winning comedian. Anderson, who started the 1990s cartoon series “Life With Louie” and appeared in “Coming to America” and “Search Party,” was also a Las Vegas comedy staple, with his stand-up show “Louie: Larger Than Life” running from 2003 to 2012. Michael McKean took to Twitter to honor Anderson and his work in “Baskets” alongside Zach Galifianakis. “Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson,” McKean wrote. “I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP.” Baskets was such a...
Vulture

Meat Loaf, Legendary Bat Out of Hell Rocker, Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the incomparable singer and actor whose 1977 debut, Bat Out of Hell, became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at the age of 74. His family announced his death on social media; no cause of death was given, though TMZ reports he became “seriously ill” with COVID-19 this week. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the family wrote in a statement. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls, don’t ever stop rocking!” Produced by the late Jim Steinman, Bat Out of Hell propelled Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) into the rock stratosphere with operatic hit songs such as “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.” The duo worked together on three additional albums, including 1993’s Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained Meat Loaf’s sole Grammy-winning and Billboard No. 1 power ballad, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”
The Hollywood Reporter

Louie Anderson, Iconic Stand-Up Comic and ‘Baskets’ Star, Dies at 68

Louie Anderson, the big-hearted everyman who rose to fame as a stand-up comic, then channeled the spirit of his late mother for his Emmy-winning turn as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets, has died. He was 68. Anderson died Friday in a Las Vegas hospital of complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz told The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson had been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Mentored by legendary stand-up Henny Youngman, the gap-toothed Minnesota native was named one of “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time” by Comedy Central in 2004. He also co-created Life...
