LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Pre-Orders, Exclusives, and Bonuses

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of waiting, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has an official release date! April 5th, 2022 is the day that the highly anticipated game will arrive on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To put the wait into perspective, pre-orders...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Releases Include 4 Games That Just Released Today

Microsoft has added six games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, five of which are available on all three versions of the subscription service: cloud, console, and PC. Meanwhile, one of these games is actually three games in one, which means technically Xbox Game Pass subscribers have eight new games to enjoy, four of which are brand new releases that just released today, aka they are day one Xbox Game Pass releases.
nintendowire.com

Five-year development of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and harsh crunch culture of TT Games documented in Polygon exposé

Today is a big day for Lego Star Wars, having just released a new gameplay overview trailer for its upcoming April 5th release. But the exciting look comes alongside a lengthy — and frankly depressing — Polygon writeup about the extensive crunch at developer TT Games, which has been making the title for the past five years and already faced numerous delays.
My Nintendo News

(Update: confirmed) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be coming 5th April

Update: Now confirmed as releasing 5th April by the official Star Wars LEGO Twitter account, plus new trailer:. The Microsoft Store database has revealed that the eagerly anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga could well be arriving on gaming platforms on the 5th April. This date ties in with the Nvidia leak from last year. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will allow gamers to play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. The game had been previously been penciled in for a spring 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch and other platforms after it sadly suffered a delay late last year.
ComicBook

Official Marvel Site May Confirm Four Disney+ Shows in Summer 2022

This summer might get pretty busy for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new listing discovered on the official website for Marvel Studios Japan suggests at least three shows could release between Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 4th (when it opens in Japan), and Thor: Love and Thunder, which currently has a July release date. She-Hulk, I Am Groot, and What If...? Season Two are all listed between the aforementioned blockbusters.
ComicBook

Eternals Included a Star Wars Easter Egg We All Missed

Marvel Studios' Eternals is now streaming on Disney+. In revisiting the movie via streaming, some noticed a Star Wars easter eggs that went largely unnoticed in theaters. Reddit user u/OscarTMJ noticed the Easter egg during the scene aboard Kingo's plane. There's a television above the aircraft's bar, and it's playing what should be a familiar scene to Star Wars fans. That's because the TV is showing Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, a nod to Disney's other massive media franchise. The TV seems to jump around to different moments from the movie, which is likely due to multiple shots being filmed and cut together during post-production on Eternals. You can see an example from Reddit below.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals This Week's New Free Game

Thursday has come once again, and for Epic Games Store users, that means a new free game to claim! This time around, users can snag Relicta. The game normally retails for $19.99, but users can get it for free through January 27th at 11:00 a.m. As with previous free games on the Epic Games Store, Relicta must only be claimed by that time, and once it has been, users can play it any time at their leisure. In other words, there's no need to rush to try to finish Relicta before the next free game becomes available!
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players With Stealth Release and Brand New Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have two new games to download and enjoy. One of these new games is a brand new game that was just released. The other is a former PSP exclusive that has finally come to Xbox platforms. That said, as always, it's unclear how long either game has been added, meaning we don't know how long you have to play it.
The Independent

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars fans complain about ‘incredibly sloppy’ plot hole in latest episode

Star Wars fans have complained after noticing an unexplained plot hole in the latest episode of the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett.Released weekly on the streaming service, the series follows former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he establishes himself as a Tatooine crimelord.Minor spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett episode four...In this week’s episode, we are shown the events leading up to Fett’s appearance in The Mandalorian – including his quest to reclaim his armour. We know from The Mandalorian that Fett’s famous armour makes its way into the possession of Cobb...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for February 2022

January is almost over, yet we still don't officially know what February's free PlayStation Plus games are for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. This should change sometime next week, and the turnaround to release should be a quick one. Sony historically releases a month's free PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. For February, the first Tuesday of the month is February 1. That said, ahead of the imminent reveal, we have gone ahead and revealed the games we think Sony may offer subscribers for the second month of 2022.
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Award-Nominated Console Exclusive to PlayStation & Nintendo Next Week

Xbox is losing an award-nominated console exclusive game to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch next week, or more specifically, in four days on January 25. In 2021, Xbox released two huge console exclusive games in the form of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. While this pair of games are the 2021 Xbox console exclusives everyone knows about, they weren't the only console exclusives for the brand last year. In 2021, The Artful Escape was released via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and now it's finally coming to the aforementioned PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 Reportedly Releasing Early

According to a wide range of rumors from reliable Call of Duty sources, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a reboot of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The expectation is that the game will be out this November, like the past two COD games, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this expectation is wrong. Apparently, the game is going to follow in the footsteps of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and release earlier in October. When exactly in October, the rumors don't say, but word is the decision to pass on the usual November release window is due to the dip in sales Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experienced the last two years releasing in this window.
