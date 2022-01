Fans have been waiting for a new installment in the Alien franchise since 2017's Alien: Covenant, with the next chapter set to be an all-new TV series from Noah Hawley. While it's unknown exactly when that series is expected to debut, a new report from Alien vs. Predator Galaxy claims that Weta has come on board the project to deliver the visual effects for the iconic xenomorph. The site notes that, while they are confident that Weta is involved in the endeavor, the effects house is comprised of both Weta Digital and Weta Workshop, with one branch handling visual effects and the other branch handling practical effects. In other words, it's currently unknown what the blend of practical and visual effects fans can expect.

