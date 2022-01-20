4 Massachusetts Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

Four Massachusetts restaurants are among the 100 best in the country for 2022.

Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. this week, which included Sarma in Sommerville; Fox & the Knife in Boston; Prezza in Boston ; and Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant in Watertown.

Sarma ranked No. 33 overall; Fox & the Knife ranked 70th; Prezza ranked 76th; and Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant ranked 90th.

Yelp said it "reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots" and ranked each restaurant "by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

Here's Yelp 's full list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. for 2022: