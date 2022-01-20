ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

4 Massachusetts Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

By Jason Hall
WXKS Kiss 108
WXKS Kiss 108
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7I6r_0dr1RO2a00
Photo: Getty Images

Four Massachusetts restaurants are among the 100 best in the country for 2022.

Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. this week, which included Sarma in Sommerville; Fox & the Knife in Boston; Prezza in Boston ; and Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant in Watertown.

Sarma ranked No. 33 overall; Fox & the Knife ranked 70th; Prezza ranked 76th; and Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant ranked 90th.

Yelp said it "reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots" and ranked each restaurant "by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

Here's Yelp 's full list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. for 2022:

  1. Cocina Madrigal (Phoenix, Arizona)
  2. Aracosia-McLean (McLean, Virginia)
  3. Fermentation Farm (Costa Mesa, California)
  4. Oriole (Chicago, Illinois)
  5. Bird Bird Biscuit (Austin, Texas)
  6. Jackrabbit Filly (Charleston, South Carolina)
  7. Junkyard Bistro (Salmon, Idaho)
  8. The Goodwich (Las Vegas, Nevada)
  9. OSH Restaurant and Grill (Nashville, Tennessee)
  10. The RIV (The Dalles, Oregon)
  11. The Vox Kitchen (Fountain Valley, California)
  12. Food + Drink (Reno, Nevada)
  13. Santo Brúklin (New York, New York)
  14. Skull's Rainbow Room (Nashville, Tennessee)
  15. Altura Bistro (Anchorage, Alaska)
  16. Cultured (Louisville, Kentucky)
  17. Cafe Kacao (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)
  18. Machete (Greensboro, North Carolina)
  19. Copine (Seattle, Washington)
  20. The Bakeshop on 20th (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  21. Raku (New York, New York)
  22. LoLa (Charleston, South Carolina)
  23. WoodBarn BBQ (Queen Creek, Arizona)
  24. ShabuRo (Palisades Park, New Jersey)
  25. 016 Restaurant & Sandwich Shop (Chicago, Illinois)
  26. Ruthie's All-Day (Arlington, Virginia)
  27. Brick 29 (Nampa, Idaho)
  28. Down the Hatch Maui (Lahaina, Hawaii)
  29. Pho 75 (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  30. Pizzeria Credo (Seattle, Washington)
  31. The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar (Delray Beach, Florida)
  32. Fia Restaurant (Atlanta, Georgia)
  33. Sarma (Somerville, Massachusetts)
  34. The Hall's Pizza Kitchen (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)
  35. Red Iguana (Salt Lake City, Utah)
  36. L'Auberge Chez François (Great Falls, Virginia)
  37. Whiskey Bird (Atlanta, Georgia)
  38. Via Roma (Camp Springs, Maryland)
  39. Bywater (Warren, Rhode Island)
  40. Il Canale (Washington, D.C.)
  41. The Sleepy Rooster (Chagrin Falls, Ohio)
  42. Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House (Alexandria, Virginia)
  43. Red Phone Booth-Atlanta (Atlanta, Georgia)
  44. Noods Ramen Bar (Honolulu, Hawaii)
  45. The Refectory Restaurant (Columbus, Ohio)
  46. Dada (Delray Beach, Florida)
  47. DH Lescombes Winery & Bistro (Las Cruces, New Mexico)
  48. Gi-Jin (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
  49. Bywater Bakery (New Orleans, Louisiana)
  50. Seylou (Washington, D.C.)
  51. Brunch House Augusta (Augusta, Georgia)
  52. FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale (Fortville, Indiana)
  53. Caracasville (Nashville, TN)
  54. Vann Restaurant (Spring Park, Minnesota)
  55. Elvira's Cafe (Sevierville, Tennessee)
  56. Sassafras (West Palm Beach, Florida)
  57. Nomi (El Paso, Texas)
  58. Lido Bottle Works (Newport Beach, California)
  59. Bistro Bella Vita (Grand Rapids, Michigan)
  60. Miyamoto Sushi (Portland, Oregon)
  61. Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour (Phoenix, Arizona)
  62. Grey Ghost Detroit (Detroit, Michigan)
  63. The Kitchen at 150 Sunset (El Paso, Texas)
  64. Razza Pizza Artigianale (Jersey City, New Jersey)
  65. Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida)
  66. Frieda (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  67. Fireside Pizza (Cincinnati, Ohio)
  68. Yama Sushi & Izakaya (Portland, Oregon)
  69. Covey Kitchen + Cocktails (Gainesville, Florida)
  70. Fox & the Knife (Boston, Massachusetts)
  71. Freshies Maui (Makawao, Hawaii)
  72. The Cottage (Bothell, Washington)
  73. CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar (Louisville, Kentucky)
  74. The Alcove Restaurant & Lounge (Mount Vernon, Ohio)
  75. CAPS Sports Grill (Phoenix, Arizona)
  76. Prezza (Boston, Massachusetts)
  77. The Red Dory (Tiverton, Rhode Island)
  78. Raas (Lewes, Delaware)
  79. Harvest Grill (Dobson, North Carolina)
  80. Thai Sky Kitchen (Portland, Oregon)
  81. Christos Greek Restaurant (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
  82. Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar (Denver, Colorado)
  83. East Village Bohemian Pizzeria (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
  84. Bobby Hebert's Cajun Cannon (Metairie, Louisiana)
  85. Silk Road (New Orleans, Louisiana)
  86. Moonshadows (Malibu, California)
  87. Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits (Phoenix, Arizona)
  88. Moani Waikiki (Honolulu, Hawaii)
  89. Bully Barbeque (La Grange, Kentucky)
  90. Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant (Watertown, Massachusetts)
  91. La Tertulia (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
  92. JT's Pizza & Spirits (Grand Rapids, Michigan)
  93. The Albert (Atlanta, Georgia)
  94. Ristorante Paradiso (Kirkland, Washington)
  95. Hondumex Taqueria (Philadelphia, Mississippi)
  96. Greek Islands Restaurant (Omaha, Nebraska)
  97. Departure (Portland, Oregon)
  98. Kooma (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania)
  99. Dolce & Chianti (Las Vegas, Nevada)
  100. Naviya's Thai Brasserie (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Watertown, MA
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Illinois State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
City
Florida, MA
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Atlanta#Food Drink#Sarma#Fox The Knife#Yelpers#Cocina Madrigal Lrb#Aracosia Mclean#Fermentation Farm#Oriole#Osh Restaurant#Grill#The Vox Kitchen Lrb
WXKS Kiss 108

WXKS Kiss 108

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston's #1 Hit Music Station and the home of Matty in the Morning

 https://kiss108.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy