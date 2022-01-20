Chiefs' Willie gay arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

(610 Sports) – Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a misdemeanor criminal property damage charge of less than $1,000, according to the Johnson County Sherriff's office .

Charging documents say Willie Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with the mother of his son.

According to Gay’s manager, he and the mother of his son got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond a broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely he just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues.

The 23-year-old linebacker was a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2020. It is unclear what his status will be for this week’s game against the Bills.