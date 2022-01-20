ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regions to reduce overdraft charges, eliminate NSF fees

By Business Alabama Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegions Bank has announced plans to reduce overdraft fees and eliminate non-sufficient fund fees, joining a growing trend in the banking...

Regions Financial Corp. said Wednesday its Regions Bank subsidiary will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the second quarter, as the regional bank matched moves made recently by Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. . The regional bank's stock rose 0.8% in premarket trading. Regions said it will also eliminate overdraft protection transfer fees by the end of the first quarter, and will lower the number of Paid Overdraft Item Fees that can be charged on consumer banking accounts to three per day. The bank also said that it will make consumers' paychecks available up to two days before the regular payday, if their employer uses direct deposit. Regions' stock has rallied 8.7% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF has climbed 6.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 1.3%
Following similar actions by a number of other banks, Regions Bank (NYSE:RF) moves to reduce overdraft fees in a bid to hold onto existing customers and attract new ones. The changes come as traditional banks face increased competition from neobanks and fintechs offering banking services. In fact, fintech SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) just received regulatory approval to become a national bank.
Everyone dislikes overdraft fees. They might seem unpreventable, but there are actually a few ways to avoid them altogether. Firstly, you can always opt out of them. Your bank or credit union can’t charge you unless you’ve already agreed to it. However, once you do this, any charges that you can’t cover will automatically be declined. You could also be charged an insufficient funds fee if you write a check or use your account for a purchase that you can’t cover.
NEW YORK — Editor's note: The video above is on file from November 2021. Truist Bank says it is reducing its overdraft fees. It’s the latest big bank to announce a substantial overhaul of overdraft policies that often impact the most vulnerable customers. The North Carolina-based bank plans...
NEW YORK — Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long...
Bank of America and Wells Fargo have jumped on the bandwagon to eliminate overdraft penalties, though they aren’t riding all of the way yet. The nation’s No. 2 and 3 banks announced in January that they will give customers a break on high penalties for overdraft fees but unlike other U.S. Banks did in 2021, they aren’t eliminating them completely.
Bank of America, the nation's second-largest bank, says it's drastically reducing overdraft fees. Capital One is going a step further and getting rid of the fees altogether. The moves come as federal regulators are taking a tougher stance with banks charging these often hefty fees. People get hit with overdraft...
Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report is following some of its other banking peers down a more customer friendly path, announcing Tuesday that it plans to eliminate check bouncing fees and reduce overdraft fees. Starting in February the bank will eliminate non-sufficient fund fees. In...
Bank of America Corp. said it will eliminate charges for non-sufficient funds in its customers' accounts and reduce overdraft fees, joining a growing number of U.S. lenders scaling back the costs. The non-sufficient funds fees will be eliminated starting next month, and overdraft fees will be reduced to $10 from...
Bank tellers have started to become a thing of the past. Years ago, cash machines began the process. Online banking pushed it even further forward. Shortly after, people could bank from their phones. Today, some branches have huge teller machines where human tellers once worked. These can take deposits, which include huge ones from businesses. […]
