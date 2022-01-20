ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popeyes CMO Bruno Cardinali is leaving the chicken chain

By Jon Springer
Cover picture for the articleBruno Cardinali, whose marketing team fired the first shot in the chicken sandwich wars, is leaving Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, he told Ad Age. Cardinali, Popeyes' chief marketing officer for U.S. & Canada, said he plans to leave the chain at the end of the month. “I’m beyond proud of...

