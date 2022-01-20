ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on set of 'The Social Network'

Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the David Fincher-directed movie, which delved into...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 1

Related
In Style

Dakota Johnson Says Melanie Griffith Embarrassed Her in Front of Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Dakota Johnson is actually just like us, believe it or not. And that includes having a mom — albeit a famous one — who embarrasses her. On Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Dakota opened up about a time during her childhood that her mother Melanie Griffith humiliated her in front of her celebrity crush, '90s heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Connecticut Post

From ‘Zombieland’ to Sundance: Jesse Eisenberg on Teaming With Emma Stone for ‘When You Finish Saving the World’

The movie debuted Thursday as an opening day selection for Sundance 2022 nearly one year to the day after Eisenberg sat down with Variety to discuss the Audible originals drama on which this script was based. Joining the Variety Virtual Sundance Studio presented by Audible, the emerging filmmaker looked back on the project’s journey from audio production to A24 release.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘When You Finish Saving the World’ Review: Jesse Eisenberg’s War of the Woke

To see 17-year-old Ziggy Katz (Finn Wolfhard) on the street, you’d think he was a decent kid. He says no to drugs, he livestreams milquetoast folk songs that rhyme “foggy” and “doggy,” and he’s even comfortable sporting a pink knitted hat because gender stereotypes are so last generation. Alas, Ziggy has the rotten luck to be trapped in Jesse Eisenberg’s bleak debut “When You Finish Saving the World” where he’s surrounded by sin-counting idealists in a liberal midwestern bubble who consider the fame-seeking teen to be as unenlightened as the hairspray heads who once swaggered down the Sunset Strip — a claustrophobic mockery of do-gooderism that expands upon and simplifies Eisenberg’s 2020 time-bending audio drama of the same name.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
David Fincher
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Hello Magazine

Dakota Johnson reveals a tour of her beautiful Los Angeles home

Dakota Johnson is notoriously private about her home life and relationship with Coldplay musician Chris Martin, but in 2020 she gave fans a rare glimpse inside her beautiful Los Angeles home in an interview with Architectural Digest. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress described the property as her "anchor", which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith’s Kids: Learn About Her 3 Children, Including Daughter Dakota Johnson

Actress Melanie Griffith has three adult children from each of her high-profile marriages. Here’s everything to know about her two daughters and one son. Melanie Griffith, 64, is the matriarch of her beautiful, blended family. The iconic actress is the proud mother of three children: son Alexander Bauer, 36, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 32, and Stella Banderas, 25. Melanie welcomed each of her children during her three past marriages. All of Melanie’s kids have gone on to be successful in their own rights. Dakota, for example, has flourished in Hollywood as a well-known actress — just like her mother! Here’s everything to know about Melanie’s three children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#The Social Network#Film Star
Deadline

Sundance Review: Dakota Johnson And Writer/Director/Star Cooper Raiff In ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

With a promising start with his first film Shithouse for which he starred, directed and wrote and won the Grand Jury Narrative Prize at SXSW, Cooper Raiff looms now also to be one of the breakouts of this year’s Sundance Film Festival where Cha Cha Real Smooth, his small but splendid second film for which he performs the same triple threat duties debuted Sunday as part of the Dramatic Competition lineup. I can only imagine if the festival had managed to be in person as originally planned rather than virtual in this Omicron-stricken year it would be met with a...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Dakota Johnson Finds Joy in the Mundane

In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, Dakota Johnson plays Nina, a young mother on vacation in Greece who becomes an object of obsession. The film is based on an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name and follows a woman named Leda, played with searing pathos by Olivia Colman, whose interactions with Nina force her to confront memories of raising her own two daughters. While the story takes a dark psychological turn, it sounds like the filming, which took place on a remote island in the fall of 2020, had the opposite vibe. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Johnson tells Lynn Hirschberg about the cast’s late-night hotel room hangouts, going deep with Gyllenhaal, and her Hollywood childhood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Martha Stewart says she dumped Anthony Hopkins as she couldn’t stop thinking of Hannibal Lecter

Martha Stewart has revealed she dumped Anthony Hopkins because she couldn’t separate him from a film role.The businesswoman and TV personality. 80, shared the story while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (20 January).Stewart dated Hopkins after divorcing her husband, Andrew Stewart, in 1990.However, she broke up with the actor after seeing his Oscar-winning role in The Silence of the Lambs, Jonathan Demme’s 1991 horror thriller in which Hopkins plays convicted cannibal Dr Hannibal Lecter.Stewart said that she found the performance so scary that she “couldn’t even imagine taking” the actor to her “big, scary house in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson declares war on Howard Stern over Covid-19 concerns

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has called radio personality Howard Stern a “coward” for sharing his concerns about Covid-19. The controversial opinion host spent part of Thursday’sTucker Carlson Tonight bashing Stern for “amplifying his fears” about the pandemic and “attacking anybody else who has decided to live life as a free person”. Stern has aggressively criticised those refusing to get vaccinated, saying in September that the jabs should be made mandatory so that he can “get out of the house already”. “F*** their freedom,” he said, prompting Carlson to say that Stern was “hiding in his basement”. The Fox...
NFL
IndieWire

Meat Loaf Shadowed David Fincher on ‘Fight Club’ for 10 Months, Helped Edit Movie

The second rule of “Fight Club”? There are never too many cooks in the kitchen, and definitely never enough Meat Loaf. The late “Bat Out of Hell” rocker, who died at age 74 on January 20, reportedly assisted director David Fincher in editing iconic film “Fight Club,” in which Meat Loaf starred as bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, first made his acting debut in 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and later went on to star in “Wayne’s World,” “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” “Wishcraft,” and “Wishin’ and ‘Hopin’.” Yet “Fight Club”...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy