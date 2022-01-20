City of Santa Maria continues search to fill job openings amid COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - If you're looking for work, there are dozens of positions needing to be filled now.

The city has been pushing to hire new employees in a variety of departments.

"Well the city has a wide variety of positions open right now there are seasonal part-time to full-time positions … we’re looking for dedicated professionals who are looking for jobs and careers with the city of Santa Maria," said spokesperson Mark van de Kamp of the City of Santa Maria.

These jobs range from opportunities at the Santa Maria library to the recreation and parks department.

But among the most pressing jobs the city is looking to fill are at the Santa Maria Police Department including about 20 officer vacancies.

"One of the main reasons is retirements … we’ve had several people of varying ranks retire … which of course creates vacancies in the hiring process takes a little while … it’s rather extensive," said Lt. Terry Flaa of the Santa Maria Police Department.

One of the most important jobs the police department is looking to fill include two dispatch vacancies.

"It’s extremely important anytime you call the department that’s who you’re speaking to if you need the police you go through our communication center … they intern contact the police officers and send them to any type of emergency," said Flaa.

"And the dispatchers will be sending units for both police, fire and ambulance services ... to calls throughout the city ... it’s a pretty challenging position in law-enforcement," said van de Kamp.

"My hope is that we get extremely qualified candidates applying for the positions and we hire the best of that candidate pool and get them trained and up and running with our department," said Flaa.

The city has seen people from around the region join the police department over the years.

If you would like to apply for a job with the City of Santa Maria, log onto its website for more information at:

https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/

