Axxess Announces Partnerships to Advance Value-Based Care

When newly admitted medical students enroll in their respective programs, they participate in the cherished White Coat Ceremony, in which they eagerly vow to stop at nothing to help patients—to go above and beyond to provide the highest quality care to any and every individual who needs it. Though this aspiration is not overtly naïve, it is, perhaps, exceedingly optimistic. As training progresses, many students come to realize that the “best” care is not always the most accessible, and often does not make the most sense (from both financial and diagnostic standpoints). Medical school curriculums emphasize the consideration of “cost-effective care”—diagnostics and treatments that meet the necessary standards of care without spending unnecessary dollars. This approach certainly makes sense; after all, few physicians would find it sensible to order a costly MRI for a patient whose diagnosis is already obvious without it. However, this framework takes for granted a notion that, perhaps, deserves some thoughtful inquiry: how has our society so readily put a price on different tests and treatments—and, by extension, on life?

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO