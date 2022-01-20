ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axxess Announces Partnerships to Advance Value-Based Care

homecaremag.com
 4 days ago

DALLAS (January 20, 2022)—Axxess, a technology provider for care in the home, is helping home health providers deliver the best possible value-based care by partnering with aging-in-place specialist Seniors Home Services and joining the HomesRenewed Coalition. “The public health emergency has increased the demand for care in the...

www.homecaremag.com

AlleyWatch

Yuvo Health Raises $7.3M to Make Value-Based Care Accessible for Community Health Centers and Their Patients

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) are public health centers that are focused on helping at-risk and underserved populations. These community health centers are governed by federal laws for Medicare and Medicaid and thus qualify for federal reimbursement and other benefits. There are over 1400 official FQHCs in the United States and another 14,000+ affiliated look-alikes that serve over 30M patients per annum. Yuvo Health brings technology to manage the administrative and managed care functions of these FQHCs. There’s been a growing trend towards value-based care and with the platform, community health centers are able to embrace this new model by handling contracting with payors to deliver preventative, rather than reactive care. This ultimately leads to better patient outcomes, increased quality in care, and optimized spending.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homecaremag.com

How COVID-19 Reinforced the Important Role of Home Health Care

As growth continues, certification remains critical. Hospitals got much of the attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as inpatient beds became scarce and people sought other options for care, home health agencies rose to the challenge, underscoring the benefits in-home care brings and highlighting the important role this industry segment will play in the future.
HEALTH SERVICES
State
Washington State
homecaremag.com

SYNERGY HomeCare Adds 22 Territories in 2021

GILBERT, Ariz. (January 18, 2022)—SYNERGY HomeCare, a growing homecare franchisor, continued to grow its footprint by selling 52 territories in 2021. This was a 37% increase over 2020 that produced an industry-leading 38 territory sales. The growth earned the company a spot on the prestigious Entrepreneur magazine 2022 Franchise...
HEALTH SERVICES
homecaremag.com

3 Ways Technology Can Diversify the Care Circle for Seniors

Improving the ways post-pandemic care will be delivered to seniors & vulnerable populations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors and vulnerable populations became more dependent than ever on their care circles, which included people from grandchildren to neighbors, professional helpers and health care providers—and home medical equipment (HME) providers. Care circles played a crucial role in assisting with errands and nursing care, and offered essential human connections that seniors were no longer receiving from the outside world.
HEALTH
homecaremag.com

MedPAC Finalizes Recommendations for Hospice & Home Health Rate Cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 18, 2022)—The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) met Thursday, January 13, to vote on their annual recommendations to Congress regarding payment policy and reporting requirements. This session served as a formality following presentation and discussion of the same recommendations that were put forward at the commission’s December 2021 meeting. The proposed recommendations voted on at this week’s meeting will be presented to the Congress in MedPAC’s annual March report.
HEALTH SERVICES
KevinMD.com

The real value of high-value care

When newly admitted medical students enroll in their respective programs, they participate in the cherished White Coat Ceremony, in which they eagerly vow to stop at nothing to help patients—to go above and beyond to provide the highest quality care to any and every individual who needs it. Though this aspiration is not overtly naïve, it is, perhaps, exceedingly optimistic. As training progresses, many students come to realize that the “best” care is not always the most accessible, and often does not make the most sense (from both financial and diagnostic standpoints). Medical school curriculums emphasize the consideration of “cost-effective care”—diagnostics and treatments that meet the necessary standards of care without spending unnecessary dollars. This approach certainly makes sense; after all, few physicians would find it sensible to order a costly MRI for a patient whose diagnosis is already obvious without it. However, this framework takes for granted a notion that, perhaps, deserves some thoughtful inquiry: how has our society so readily put a price on different tests and treatments—and, by extension, on life?
HEALTH
Redlands Daily Facts

Senior living: Top experts question the value of advance care planning

For decades, Americans have been urged to fill out documents specifying their end-of-life wishes before becoming terminally ill — living wills, do-not-resuscitate orders and other written materials expressing treatment preferences. But a group of prominent experts now say those efforts should stop because they haven’t improved end-of-life care.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Value-based care company Aledade to acquire Iris Healthcare

Aledade is set to buy Iris Healthcare, marking its first acquisition. Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade was founded in 2014 by Farzad Mostashari, MD, the former national coordinator for health information who currently serves as the company's CEO, according to a Jan. 11 news release. It partners with more than 1,000 independent primary care practices covering 1.7 million patients to provide value-based care contracts and solutions.
BETHESDA, MD
aithority.com

Frontier Medicines Announces Advancement Of First Program Under Global Partnership With AbbVie

Achievement of first milestone triggers payment to Frontier. Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthroughs against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, announced the first target for the development of a small molecule inhibitor is advancing into the lead generation phase under the company’s global partnership with AbbVie.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
AARP
homecaremag.com

Value-Based Care Can Do More

New model should address social determinants of health at home. In late 2021, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that it would be expanding the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model (HHVBP) nationwide. The HHVBP is a five-year project from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation designed to improve the quality and cost effectiveness of home health.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthcareittoday.com

Castlight Health and Vera Whole Health to Combine to Pioneer and Scale Value-Based Care in Commercial Market

Castlight Health, Inc. (“Castlight”) (NYSE: CSLT), a leading healthcare data and navigation company, and Vera Whole Health, Inc. (“Vera”), a pioneer in advanced primary care, today jointly announced an agreement under which the companies will combine. The combined company will integrate Castlight’s market-leading technology with Vera’s purpose-built clinics, health care professionals and strategic partnerships with local providers, with the potential to transform how patients access and engage with care, how providers deliver care, and how employers and other purchasers pay for care.
ECONOMY
parkview.com

The value of palliative care

Palliative care is specialized medical treatment for people living with a severe illness, focused on providing relief from symptoms while improving their quality of life. Dona Uncheselu, MD, PPG – Palliative Care, expands on this innovative approach to patient care, how it supplements medical treatment, and the unique support it offers both patients and families.
HEALTH SERVICES
homecaremag.com

Round 2 Provider Relief Reporting Portal Now Open

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 18, 2022)—The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recently opened the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) reporting portal for providers to begin entering data to submit their second period PRF reports. Providers who received one or more General and/or Targeted PRF payments exceeding $10,000, in the aggregate, from July 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 must report on their use of funds in Reporting Period 2.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Babylon Again Delivers Significant Growth to Reach Over 440,000 Managed Lives Globally, After Signing New US Value-Based Care Agreements

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 14, 2022-- Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) today announced that it expects its revenues in January 2022 to be over $80 million monthly, driven by the securing of US value-based care agreements which will deliver an estimated 88,000 organic new members, bringing global managed lives to over 440,000.
HEALTH
KFDA

BSA adding second location for Advanced Wound Care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Advanced Wound Care will be expanding the availability of care for patients suffering from non-healing wounds with the opening of a second location on Wallace Boulevard. The clinic is located at 1500 Wallace Boulevard, Suite 100, inside the BSA Medical Office Building. The new clinic...
AMARILLO, TX

