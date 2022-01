The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is now home to Lizzo and Cardi-Tee, two manatee calves that are on a path to rehabilitation. According to a press release, the orphaned mammals—named after Grammy winners Lizzo and Cardi B—are among four manatees who arrived at the zoo over the weekend. The two other calves were named after celebrity sisters MaryKate and Ashley, and were also transported from SeaWorld’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Orlando. DHL assisted with the transportation by generously donating its resources.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO