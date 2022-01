Actor Peter Dinklage said he was "taken aback" by Disney's upcoming remake of "Snow White," calling it a "backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave." "They were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.' Take a step back and look at what you're doing there, you know? It makes no sense to me," Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism, said on Marc Maron's "WTF Podcast."

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO