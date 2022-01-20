Multiple Your Forces

A certificate of attendance will be offered. Commanding fire operations is one of the most basic tasks of a chief officer. Growing and developing as an incident commander take time, and the incident commander (IC) needs opportunities to run and command fires. Large-scale incidents do not happen on a regular basis, so the opportunity to grow and learn at these complex incidents is limited for many ICs. Developing the experience and skill set to manage multiple-alarm fires can be challenging and time-consuming for the recently promoted chief. This webcast will present the keys to successfully commanding and controlling multiple-alarm fires. Implementation of sectoring and strong incident command can set the foundation for a successful operation. The IC must take firm control of the operation directing units, ensuring the incident priorities are being addressed. The IC must remain mindful that he ultimately is in command of the operation and must ensure a safe operation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO