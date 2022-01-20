ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Multiple Your Forces

bannerpresspaper.com
 5 days ago

“It took me downing four or five shots of whiskey at midnight, begging my husband to...

www.bannerpresspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrul.com

Oguinn Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

A traffic stop resulted in an arrest, after the driver was found to be in Possession of Illegal Substances. On Monday January 17th (Yesterday) at around 5:15 PM, 20 year old Dezra L Oguinn of 603 Fifth Street, Carmi, was pulled over near 5th and Fackney Street. She was arrested for Possession of Cannabis In a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Meth.
CARMI, IL
WCAX

Suspect for multiple armed robberies in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man suspected of multiple armed robberies in southern Vermont over the past couple of weeks. Springfield Police say Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield, was arrested Friday evening. He’s believed to have robbed the Allen Brothers Farm Market Store in Westminster on Jan....
SPRINGFIELD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#The House Of Knives
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot, killed in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma, police said. South Sound 911 got a call around 4:40 p.m. reporting a man who had been shot in a parking lot in the 8700 block of S. Hosmer Street. Officers responded and after performing life-saving...
TACOMA, WA
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV.com

Man arrested for multiple felonies in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lena man was arrested on multiple felony charges in Hattiesburg on Thursday, January 20. According to police, Dimitri Shepard, 29, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and one count of grand larceny auto in connection to three incidents. Police said the crimes happened on James Street and Hood Road on January 14.
HATTIESBURG, MS
theportlandmedium.com

Multiple People Shot In Eugene

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting that injured six people at a concert in Eugene, Oregon. Police were called to the WOW Hall in downtown Eugene Friday night after multiple reports of shots being fired. According to the venue’s Facebook page, the shooting happened while an event was taking place.
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating multiple thefts in Morristown

MORRISTOWN — Local police are investigating multiple thefts reported in Lamoille County on Friday. Yesterday, a surveillance video was released and police say they are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle seen at the scene of one of the thefts. According to the report, multiple vehicles were...
MORRISTOWN, VT
WTAX

Multiple burglary arrests

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests the past week in response to a string of recent burglaries throughout Montgomery, Macoupin, Madison, and Randolph counties. As many as 7 people have been arrested accused of crimes ranging from burglary, possessing stolen property, obstructing justice and assaulting a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
firefighternation.com

Command and Control of Multiple-Alarm Fires

A certificate of attendance will be offered. Commanding fire operations is one of the most basic tasks of a chief officer. Growing and developing as an incident commander take time, and the incident commander (IC) needs opportunities to run and command fires. Large-scale incidents do not happen on a regular basis, so the opportunity to grow and learn at these complex incidents is limited for many ICs. Developing the experience and skill set to manage multiple-alarm fires can be challenging and time-consuming for the recently promoted chief. This webcast will present the keys to successfully commanding and controlling multiple-alarm fires. Implementation of sectoring and strong incident command can set the foundation for a successful operation. The IC must take firm control of the operation directing units, ensuring the incident priorities are being addressed. The IC must remain mindful that he ultimately is in command of the operation and must ensure a safe operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff’s Data Reveal Most Popular Cars Targeted By Carjackers, Most Common Methods

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 1,800 people were victims of carjackings in Chicago last year, but the crisis is not only in the city. Suburban Cook County is also dealing with a spike in thefts and carjackings. So we wanted to know – are certain cars more likely to be targeted? CBS 2’s Tara Molina looked at the county data for answers. It turns out Jeep is one of the top makes targeted, with the top model targeted being the Grand Cherokee. The purpose here is not to worry anyone, but to inform – since there is information available about how you can best...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Swept Away After Plunging Into Icy River

In a terrifying moment recently caught on video, a mother’s children watch in horror as she is swept away after leaping into a frozen river. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old mother of two jumped into the Oredezh River at night. She jumped to mark the Orthodox Epiphany in the village of Vyra, near St Petersburg. They believe that dipping in the freezing water has healing properties.
ACCIDENTS
bannerpresspaper.com

BANNER BRIEFS

IVFD TO HOLD FRIED CHICKEN FUNDRAISERINDUSTRY — The Industry Volunteer Fire Department has set its Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraiser for Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Industry Volunteer Fire Department Hall on Highway 159 (enter from Main Street-back entrance) in Industry. Cost is $14 per plate. The meal includes homemade fried ...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Witness, 90, recalls sighting of Rikki murder accused almost three decades ago

A pensioner has described seeing six-year-old Rikki Neave with his alleged killer on the day he was murdered 27 years ago.Rikki was allegedly spotted in the company of then 13-year-old James Watson before he was strangled near his Peterborough home on November 28 1994.The boy’s naked body was found posed in a star shape in woods off the Welland Estate the following day, the Old Bailey has heard.Rikki’s mother Ruth Neave, who had reported him missing, was originally accused of his murder but acquitted after a trial.Following a cold case review in 2015, Watson’s DNA was found on Rikki’s clothes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy