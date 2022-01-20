ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" Sets Billboard Global 200 Record

By Brianna Lawson
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disappointing debut, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM is getting some international shine. According to Billboard, his latest project impressed fans across the world, topping the charts in the U.K, Australia, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Canada. With some help from Dawn FM, The Weeknd has set a new...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’ First Week Sales Projections

The Weeknd released his latest album Dawn FM on Friday which to us almost feels like an extension of his blockbuster LP, After Hours. The 16 song album (including interludes) has major contributions from the great Max Martin so we were already expecting some Pop hits. The Canadian superstar also dropped the music video for ‘Sacrifice’ on Friday which serves as the latest single off the album, being serviced to Pop radio next week.
MUSIC
Esquire

The Weeknd's Dawn FM Is 2022's Album to Beat

At the end of the credits for Purple Rain, Prince included the invocation “May U Live 2 See the Dawn.” It seemed curious at the time, but the image of daybreak would reappear occasionally during the rest of his career—1994’s Gold Experience album, the first released after he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol, opened with the words “Welcome 2 the dawn.”
MUSIC
musicomh.com

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Max Martin: a songwriter who has done more than anyone else to shape the sound of pop music over the past 25 years – Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, the full list might as well be endless. Oneohtrix Point Never: an avant-garde electronic producer who cut his teeth in the noise community but is fascinated by cliché and the hypnagogic effect of bland, effortlessly familiar music.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd gains third UK Number 1 album with Dawn FM

The Weeknd scores his third UK Number 1 album with Dawn FM. The first album released in 2022 to top the Official Albums Chart, Dawn FM has shifted over 20,000 chart sales this week – with no physical version of the album available, 94% of its weekly total is made up of streams.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Reigns Over U.K. Albums Chart With ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd earns a third U.K. chart crown as Dawn FM (Republic Records/XO) debuts at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Dawn FM accumulates 20,000-plus chart sales on week one, and is the first album released in 2022 to lead the U.K. chart. With no physical version of...
mymixfm.com

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ narrowly misses number-one debut

Despite the hype surrounding The Weeknd‘s suprise release of his album Dawn FM, the project was narrowly beaten to the number-one spot on the Billboard Top 200, and had to settle for a number-two debut. Instead, it was rapper Gunna who took the top spot with his new mixtape...
Billboard

The Weeknd Tunes Into Top Spot In Australia With ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd is the new king of Australia’s albums chart as Dawn FM (Republic Records/Universal) debuts at No. 1. Dawn FM is the Canadian R&B artist’s fourth leader in Australia, and the followup to After Hours, which led the ARIA Albums Chart in January 2020 and reenters the survey this week at No. 36.
hypebeast.com

Watch The Weeknd's Amazon Music Presents: 103.5 'DAWN FM' Experience

Put together to introduce DAWN FM earlier this month, The Weekend partnered with Amazon Music for a livestream event hosted on Twitch. For those that missed out on Amazon Music Presents: 103.5 DAWN FM, the entire show is now available on YouTube. Taking place in Los Angeles, the experience saw...
jackcentral.org

The Weeknd brings us to the light with “Dawn FM”

If you have ever wondered what an experience in purgatory would be like, look no further, for a full-blown dance party awaits. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released his fifth studio album “Dawn FM” Jan. 7 after revealing on Instagram New Years’ Eve that he would be foregoing the traditional album rollout. The album was executive produced by Tesfaye, Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never. This is The Weeknd’s first full release since 2020’s hit-spawning and record-breaking “After Hours.”
hypebeast.com

Gunna's 'DS4EVER' on Track to Outsell The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' for a Second Week

Gunna‘s DS4EVER is currently on track to outsell The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM for a second consecutive week. According to HITS Daily Double, Wunna’s latest full-length effort will move down one slot to No. 2 as it is expected to earn a total of 83,000 units, including 1,500 in album sales. Meanwhile, The Weeknd will step down to No. 3 with a total of 70,000 units including 2,500 in album sales. The soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto, on the other hand, will return to No. 1.
thesource.com

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Surpasses 500 Million Streams

Dawn FM, The Weeknd’s debut album, debuted at #1 on Apple Music in the United States and in 125 countries, as well as #1 on Spotify in the United States and globally. To date, the total number of streams has topped 500 million. The Weeknd has a rare two...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Tops The Weeknd As "DS4EVER" Takes No. 1 Over "Dawn FM": Report

Those first-week sales projections often have artists and their teams biting their nails. Some will say that they don't care about numbers, but secretly, they're waiting at the edge of their seats along with their labels. When it was learned that Gunna and The Weeknd were dropping albums on the same day, it was a toss-up as to who would take the No. 1 spot on the charts in the first week. The numbers for DS4EVER and Dawn FM are in, and Gunna has taken the gold.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd “Dawn FM” Review

Since his breakout year in 2011, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) has exhibited a keen interest in nostalgia. The intro to his third Trilogy mixtape Echoes Of Silence was an Illangelo-produced rework of Michael Jackson’s classic 1988 song “Dirty Diana,” but “Wanderlust” from his 2013 debut album Kiss Land was the first full-fledged 1980s pop record the Toronto native ever released. Beauty Behind The Madness doubled down on that retro aesthetic with tracks like “Can’t Feel My Face,” “In The Night,” and “As You Are,” and following the commercial success of his sophomore album, The Weeknd started incorporating an increasing amount of nostalgic sonics into his releases, hence the string of hit records like “I Feel It Coming,” “Rockin’,” “Blinding Lights,” and “Save Your Tears” over the past six years.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM lands straight in at Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart

The Weeknd flies straight to Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart with Dawn FM. Despite not releasing any physical product for the album, The Weeknd’s fifth studio album doubles the chart sales of its closest competition, Ed Sheeran’s Equals. Thanks to Dawn FM’s release this week, The Weeknd’s 2021 compilation The Highlights climbs seven places to Number 9.
MUSIC
Vibe

The Weeknd Shares “Alternate World” Version Of ‘Dawn FM’

Though The Weeknd’s latest studio effort is barely a week old, he is already giving his fans more. An expanded version of Dawn FM is now available to stream plus new visuals and three new tracks including “alternate world” versions of “Take My Breath Away” and “Sacrifice.” First up, it’s the remix to “Sacrifice” featuring famed house trio, Swedish House Mafia. A notable sonic shift is the track’s percussion, which is now more parallel to that of its sampled track, Alicia Myers’ “I Want to Thank You.” Channeling the vein of classic horror films as seen in a tweet from Tuesday (Jan. 11) and...
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Flop: Billboard Releases Cryptic Statement After Gunna Takes Top Spot, Mentions Disqualifying 'Suspicious' & 'Unverifiable' Data

Fans seem to think Billboard might be trying to air out some of The Weeknd's potentially dirty laundry. After rapper Gunna pulled off quite the surprising upset by beating out the R&B crooner's album on the latest Billboard 200 chart, the music mecca released a statement seemingly implying that Weeknd may have been trying to manipulate the numbers to ensure his most recent record's undefeated victory.
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

The Weeknd Suggests ‘Dawn FM’ Is Part Of A Trilogy

With The Weeknd’s latest album Dawn FM officially out, the singer-songwriter has suggested that it is part of a trilogy. Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) took to Twitter to cryptically tweet the possibility saying, “i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?” He didn’t divulge specific details, but with the release of Dawn FM and the record’s apparent connection to After Hours, it seems like his next album will complete the trilogy.
MUSIC
Mic

The Weeknd is finally reaching for something new on 'Dawn FM'

In the arc of Abel Tesfaye’s career, from a precocious alt-R&B breakout to a Super Bowl-headlining pop superstar, pleasure and pain have always existed in the shadows of a dark room. Even the glittering synths and blinding lights of After Hours, the Weeknd’s remarkable 2020 smash album that pushed him to ever-expanding heights of popularity, only served to sketch out the underbelly of a Vegas-esque world of violence and loneliness. For The Weeknd, happiness, if there even is such a thing, has always been a fleeting, ingested high. Love is a lie you allow yourself to believe to keep the thrum of the night’s hazy euphoria alive.
