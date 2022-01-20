The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" Sets Billboard Global 200 Record

Since his breakout year in 2011, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) has exhibited a keen interest in nostalgia. The intro to his third Trilogy mixtape Echoes Of Silence was an Illangelo-produced rework of Michael Jackson’s classic 1988 song “Dirty Diana,” but “Wanderlust” from his 2013 debut album Kiss Land was the first full-fledged 1980s pop record the Toronto native ever released. Beauty Behind The Madness doubled down on that retro aesthetic with tracks like “Can’t Feel My Face,” “In The Night,” and “As You Are,” and following the commercial success of his sophomore album, The Weeknd started incorporating an increasing amount of nostalgic sonics into his releases, hence the string of hit records like “I Feel It Coming,” “Rockin’,” “Blinding Lights,” and “Save Your Tears” over the past six years.
