The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" Sets Billboard Global 200 Record

Those first-week sales projections often have artists and their teams biting their nails. Some will say that they don't care about numbers, but secretly, they're waiting at the edge of their seats along with their labels. When it was learned that Gunna and The Weeknd were dropping albums on the same day, it was a toss-up as to who would take the No. 1 spot on the charts in the first week. The numbers for DS4EVER and Dawn FM are in, and Gunna has taken the gold.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO