Antonio Brown and Kanye West are collaborating on a DONDA sports brand. In a recent interview, the 33-year-old athlete shared that they have “some exciting things to look forward to” in 2022. “We’re just excited about the Donda sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO