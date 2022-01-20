Chili's to Give Away 27,000 Molten Chocolate Cakes

Ahem, can someone please pass the milk for dunking? In honor of its 110th birthday on March 6, Oreo is celebrating with a limited-edition flavor called Chocolate Confetti Cake and an Oreo sweepstakes — arguably the best presents anyone could've asked for. While I've always welcomed Oreo's new flavors with open arms (and a very open mouth), there's something about this one that makes my taste buds itch with temptation. Maybe it's the cookie's rich chocolate cake and original fillings that are stuffed inside, or perhaps it's the countless sprinkles that cover it from the inside out (a first for Oreo). I can't explain my sheer excitement about munching on this multilayered treat, and luckily, no one will have to wait long to taste it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO