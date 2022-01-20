Large explosion, fire in Coeymans

COEYMANS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Crews were on scene for several hours at the Coeymans marina Thursday after an explosion caused a boat service shop to burst up in flames. A 56-year-old man sustained severe burns to his face and body.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was transported via helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the explosion, the injured male was welding in close proximity to a waste oil tank which appears to be the origin of the explosion. The Albany County Sheriff’s investigation is still ongoing.

Coeymans Town Supervisor George McHugh said he saw the victim after the incident.

“He was in good spirits under the circumstances, but he was certainly badly burned,” McHugh said.

Sean Allen, a marina mechanic who was working in a building next to the one that caught fire, heard the explosion.

“It sounded like maybe a dumpster coming down through a building,” Allen said, explaining that he went outside to see what was going on. “The door was [blown] out and there were flames rolling out of the side of the building.”

Boat owners came to the marina and watched crews fight the flames.

“I mean there [were] four boats in there full of diesel and gas fuel,” Allen said.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles late Thursday morning.

