A little sideline cheer

The Queen of Basketball passed away this week in the great Lusia “Lucy” Harris of Minter City. The Queen of Basketball’s story was told in a documentary that premiered last June at the Tribeca Film Festival. It tells the story of Harris and shows why she was so unstoppable on the basketball court. She averaged 25.9 points and 14 rebounds per game and graduated with 15 Delta State basketball records. She led DSU to a 109-6 record in her four years in Cleveland. Harris led DSU to three consecutive Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AWIA) national championships from 1975-1977. Harris was and still is the only woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team. The New Orleans Jazz selected her in the seventh round in 1976. She was inducted in the Delta State Sports Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Harris was also inducted into the Nesmith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992, and she was in the first class of the women’s basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

