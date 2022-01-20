A little sideline cheer

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was spotted playing a pickup basketball game back at Oregon. However, his opponents appeared to be significantly overmatched, with Herbert easily slamming a massive dunk over his opponents’ heads.
If you were to believe Twitter (and I for one, don't), Lions fans are divided on whether they should be rooting for ex-Lion QB Matthew Stafford in the NFL playoffs. But being on the fence in sports is a joyless world. You have to commit to feel the experience of sweet, sweet fandom.
Symmes Valley High School received a special donation at a recent game. Patty Wall gave her 1962 cheerleading uniform to the school on Jan. 8. Wall was a member of the squad in 1962, the first year the consolidated school opened. She continued to wear the uniform for the 1963 school year, Alisha Wilson, the school’s current cheer coach, said.
The Queen of Basketball passed away this week in the great Lusia “Lucy” Harris of Minter City. The Queen of Basketball’s story was told in a documentary that premiered last June at the Tribeca Film Festival. It tells the story of Harris and shows why she was so unstoppable on the basketball court. She averaged 25.9 points and 14 rebounds per game and graduated with 15 Delta State basketball records. She led DSU to a 109-6 record in her four years in Cleveland. Harris led DSU to three consecutive Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AWIA) national championships from 1975-1977. Harris was and still is the only woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team. The New Orleans Jazz selected her in the seventh round in 1976. She was inducted in the Delta State Sports Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Harris was also inducted into the Nesmith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992, and she was in the first class of the women’s basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.
Justin and Carter are joined by Serena Winters of Bally Sports to discuss the Cavs win over the Knicks and the team once again finding a way to overcome adversity. From there they discuss Serena's transition to joining the team midseason. As well as some anecdotes from being around the team.
GILBERT — Whether it is taking big guys off the dribble, finding an open teammate, crashing the boards or hitting a 15-footer in the lane, junior forward Alex Ruba has found a way to make a difference for the Gilbert boys basketball team in 2021-2022.
Ruba played a huge role in Gilbert's thrilling 55-53 victory over nonconference rival Nevada Monday at Gilbert. He also made valuable contributions in a 63-52 victory over Webster City Saturday in Gilbert...
KEYSER - Since returning from their trip to Orlando, Florida, the Keyser Lady Tornado are on a roll, winning three straight.
First came a 55-35 romp of Moorefield on the road, then a 56-50 overtime victory over Fort Hill at home. It’s the third win, however, a 53-49 thriller over Hampshire, a key...
We are the officially-sponsored, recognized, and insured Cheer & Dance program for DePaul University. Our athletes are part of the University Athletic Department and are recognized as the official Spirit team for the University. We promote school spirit at basketball games and campus events, as well as travel to the BIG EAST and NCAA tournaments. Additionally, we compete nationally at the UDA and NCA College Nationals.
