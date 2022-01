What you’re looking at here might be the iPhone moment for the travel trailer industry. Meet the Airstream eStream Concept, a sleek trailer that’s not only self-propelled but has its own mind to make your camping trips stress-free and enjoyable. Although it’s still a concept, it has all the qualities needed for being a game-changer. The concept was revealed by Thor Industries, Airstream’s parent company, at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow. For almost a century, iconic American brand Airstream has been building beautiful trailers that can be easily recognized by the distinctive shape of its rounded and polished aluminum coachwork. The company stuck with the timeless design for the new concept model, however, it beautifully masks all the cutting-edge technology it hides underneath the shiny bodywork.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO