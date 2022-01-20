ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet Leg's cover of Madonna's Material Girl is deviously dingy and we can't get enough of it

By Elizabeth Scarlett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish indie duo Wet Leg have shared a rendition of Madonna's 1985 hit single Material Girl, and it's as greasily grubby as an unwashed sock. In a good way, of course. The scuzzy cover strips back the colourful pop classic to its bare bones, filling out the leftover space with gritty...

Comments / 1

The U.K.’s most hyped band just dropped a thrilling cover of a Madonna classic

You’ll be hearing a lot from Wet Leg this year. One of the U.K.’s most hyped bands of recent years, the English duo finished second in BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022 poll. We included them in our list of 22 artists to watch in 2022: “The duo are everywhere at the minute, oozing effortless cool in whatever they do,” we wrote. “Their songs are performed with a nod and a wink, infused with a lovely sense of absurdity. Indie rock at the fun end of the spectrum.”
Wet Leg – “Material Girl” (Madonna Cover)

Band To Watch Wet Leg are gearing up to release their debut self-titled studio album in April, and they’ve released a handful of super-strong singles already: “Chaise Longue,” “Wet Dream,” “Too Late Now,” and “Oh No.” Last month, they made a spectacular debut TV performance on Seth Meyers, and now they’ve stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a totally off-kilter cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Over sludgy guitar and dizzying effects, lead singer Rhian Teasdale’s vocals slip in and out of melody and talk-singing. Check it out below.
Kat Leon roars away on new single “Can’t Get Enough” featured in the After We Fell movie trailer

With the release of her new single “Can’t Get Enough” (produced by NOCTURN), Kat Leon‘s (Holy Wars, Pep Squad) endless expansion of herself as an artist and musician continues. The fiery new single pendulums between the Los Angeles artist’s strident cries and the song’s ecstatic drops, riding a fine line of ecstasy and pain that burns within the song. Leon really flexes her vocal prowess on the single, rallying throughout its slow-burn until she reaches its delirious chorus. The impressionable song is featured in the After We Fell movie trailer.
Madonna
3 Reasons Viewers Can’t Get Enough Of Red Velvet’s Joy In “The One And Only”

Red Velvet’s Joy has been capturing viewers’ hearts with her role in “The One and Only”!. JTBC’s “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go—but in their attempt to take down just one person, they end up meeting the most valuable person of their lives. Ahn Eun Jin stars as Pyo In Sook, a woman recently diagnosed with a terminal illness, who joins Sung Mi Do (Joy) and Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won) on a journey of realizing the meaning of life.
Why I Can't Get Enough of These Totally Oddball Watches

Thank goodness for something different. Dive watches, tool watches, Submariners and Speedmasters are great, but sometimes you might feel like you've seen it all. Even most vintage watch reissues today play it relatively safe, and that's why something as offbeat as the Accutron Legacy collection is refreshing. These watches certainly aren't for everyone, but therein lies their appeal.
Comeback Kid's Heavy Steps: "Absolutely, gloriously infectious" melodic hardcore

Coming five years after the divisive and slightly more experimental Outsider album, Canadian punk legends Comeback Kid appear to have re-evaluated their sound and decided that, actually, writing big anthemic slabs of melodic hardcore is very much where their bread is buttered. Heavy Steps is definitely a far more recognisably Comeback Kid-sounding record than its predecessor. And whilst some artists going back to their core sound can be an admittance that they’ve run out of ideas, here it just feels like the band are playing very much to their strengths by giving us something familiar.
Fans Can’t Get Enough After John Cena And Co.’s Amazing Peacemaker Intro Goes Viral

Debuting a new TV show is a do or die prospect, even if it’s something like James Gunn and HBO Max’s Peacemaker series. The DC Comics follow-up to last summer’s The Suicide Squad has definitely made an impression on viewers, and it didn’t take very long to do so. In fact, fans can’t get enough of the amazing intro featuring John Cena and company, and it’s led the clip to go viral.
You couldn't get enough of FootJoy's Premiere Series – and now there's more

For 2022 FootJoy are expanding their modern classic range as they add a new Field model to the Premiere Series line up. As you would expect from the Premiere Series line-up this has a gorgeous classic styling. I love the overall simplicity combined with the subtle textures on the leather for additional detailing.
All About Miley Cyrus's New Boyfriend Maxx Morando

It's being rumored that pop star Miley Cyrus is dating Lilly drummer Maxx Morando, after they were seen together in Miami while Cyrus was there to do her New Year's Eve special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC. The Daily Mail caught them having a moment on her balcony at her Miami hotel room. There were also glimpses of them dancing backstage are her special.
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Caught Sneaking Out Of Her Private Jet After Weekend With Mom Kris Jenner As Due Date Approaches

Pregnant Kylie Jenner attempted to go incognito following her weekend getaway with her mom. Jenner, who has remained out of the spotlight following Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy in November, was spotted Sunday, January 2, in Los Angeles trying to sneak out of her $72.8 million pink private jet following her sweet escape with momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to Palm Springs.
DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
It Looks Like Everyone Who Dates Kanye West Wears This Outfit

When it comes to dating, even celebrities have specific types and preferences. But while some so obviously gravitate toward significant others who are family-oriented, have entertainment backgrounds, or enjoy adventure, the women Kanye West dates all seem to like ... leather. And long coats. And monochromatic outfits, paired with leather and long coats.
Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
After Rumors The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie May Be Dating Swirl, The Singer Adds More Fuel To The Fire

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to share headline space due to their ongoing divorce drama, it seems as though the former has found a new romantic partner. Rumors are making the rounds that the Maleficent actress is dating Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the lyrics in one of the singer’s new songs definitely strengthens the claim that this pairing truly exists.
Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
Christie Brinkley, 67, defies the laws of aging in gorgeous swimsuit selfie, plus more news

Christie Brinkley proves age is just a number (again) in new pics. This is 67! OK, well … this is 67 if you're Christie Brinkley. The ever-stunning model's been sharing photos from her family's beach getaway for the past week, including plenty of gorgeous selfies and bikini pics. "Feeling grateful from sunrise to sunset," she captioned a gallery featuring shots of bright pink tropical flowers, a surfside sunset backdrop and more on Jan. 10. More pics of her apparently ageless figure followed the next day, along with photos of Christie's son and daughter soaking up some rays. At one point during the family's sun worshipping fun, the star also took time out to tell followers she'd taken steps to keep her skin safe before hitting the beach. "The words to this song are my wish for you..and I'm going to add an important beauty tip I wish I had heard sooner..," she wrote alongside a video over the weekend. "Protect your skin while enjoying your sweet happy life. Be sure to use SPF everyday. I'm wearing SPF 50, a swimsuit with long sleeved sun protection, and a hat!"
