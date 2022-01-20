Wet Leg's cover of Madonna's Material Girl is deviously dingy and we can't get enough of it

Christie Brinkley proves age is just a number (again) in new pics. This is 67! OK, well … this is 67 if you're Christie Brinkley. The ever-stunning model's been sharing photos from her family's beach getaway for the past week, including plenty of gorgeous selfies and bikini pics. "Feeling grateful from sunrise to sunset," she captioned a gallery featuring shots of bright pink tropical flowers, a surfside sunset backdrop and more on Jan. 10. More pics of her apparently ageless figure followed the next day, along with photos of Christie's son and daughter soaking up some rays. At one point during the family's sun worshipping fun, the star also took time out to tell followers she'd taken steps to keep her skin safe before hitting the beach. "The words to this song are my wish for you..and I'm going to add an important beauty tip I wish I had heard sooner..," she wrote alongside a video over the weekend. "Protect your skin while enjoying your sweet happy life. Be sure to use SPF everyday. I'm wearing SPF 50, a swimsuit with long sleeved sun protection, and a hat!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO