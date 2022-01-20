ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Irvin: Cowboys must be in 'fear' of losing their job to stop committing penalties

By Shan Rj
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Michael Irvin joined Shan & RJ on Thursday morning on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the Cowboys' Wild Card round loss to the 49ers, penalties, Dak Prescott's struggles, and much more.

Here are some of the highlights:

Help us with the penalties. Who is it on - the coaches or the players?

"It's on the coaches, first."

How did Jimmy Johnson coach penalties?

"With fear! That's what he did. With fear! You got enough of them, your butt is gone! That's what you do. That's all you can do! 'You did this enough, we're going to make a change.' Fear is what has to drive it.

"And I know it's harder now with contracts, but most of the guys that earn that kind of money aren't the guys you have to worry about making blatant mistakes. And sometimes, there are guys that earn that kind of money, so the fear factor must be implemented. … You don't see Bill Belichick's guys making those penalties, because they know Bill Belichick (won't accept it). Either Bill is going to get you out of here, and Jimmy is going to get you out of Dallas. … I love Randy Gregory, and I understand the frustration, but what the hell are you doing grabbing that dude and throwing him down. That was a crucial, crucial penalty. I understand we're going to have penalties, and I understand aggressive penalties … but Randy Gregory tackling somebody - that's just stupidity, that's ignorance, that's undisciplined, and that's losing.

"And it's the timing of them. It's not just that it's 14 penalties. It's when did you make those 14 penalties... at crucial moments that cost (you) the game."

What happened to Dak Prescott and the offense in the second half of the season?

"We talked about it when we talked about teams junking things up on Dak. And most of the people around the league actually said that our offense is antiquated because they want someone who is designing more schemes to get people open, as opposed to allowing your man to beat somebody with time. So now, I put a lot of what happened with Dak on Kellen Moore. You see them junking it up (opposing defenses) in here, you see we're holding onto the ball too long … so let's come up with some easy things. Let's catch them off guard. They're trying to junk it up, so let's do something to make it easy. Come up with something. I don't know what it is because I'm not in that coaching room every day. But that's on you. Don't tell me that we're going to go the whole season and keep saying, 'Dak figure this out, or Dak figure this out.' No, you help him figure it out by giving him some easy things he can go to when he sees this kind of situation.

"It's one thing if you've seen everybody come to the line of scrimmage but you got a real good understanding of where they're dropping back out, and how they're dropping out. If I don't have a great understanding of how you're dropping out of the junking it up, then I got to come up with some easy things to beat junking it up until you get out of it. And then Dak can get back to doing what he does. And that's on Kellen Moore."

