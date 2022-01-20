ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

20 Design Ideas For Your Concrete Patio

By Natalie Francisco
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHNq6_0dr1NtXF00

Why should you choose concrete for your patio? It's simple because concrete is durable, easy to maintain, and versatile. Unlike wood, you won't have to restrain the concrete (via the Concrete Network ). If you don't like the look of concrete it can be stamped or stained to resemble other stones for a lower cost, too. Additionally, a concrete patio can cost between $3 to $15 per square foot, depending on the design and how intricate it is, according to the Concrete Network . A plain concrete slab patio would price closer to $3 per square foot. And if you want a concrete patio that resembles brick, flagstone, slate, or tile and includes border designs, the cost will land in the $15 or more per square foot range.

To maintain a concrete patio, the most important upkeep is to seal it about every two years. Otherwise, there isn't much you need to do for concrete . With wood, you have to worry about warping or rotting and with stone pavers, you have to worry about filling joints and pavers settling unevenly. So without further ado, here are 20 design ideas for your concrete patio.

Concrete And Brick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyjI5_0dr1NtXF00

This patio shows how beautiful concrete tiles look when mixed with brick. It looks light and smooth when contrasted with the brick walls.

Concrete Slab

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5kJm_0dr1NtXF00

Using one large slab of concrete is a sleek and modern way to design your patio. Here it is paired with a stone fireplace for added luxury.

Stamp And Stain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aicid_0dr1NtXF00

Concrete can be made to look like many other stones. It is poured into a slab and then stamped and stained to mimic individual tiles of stone, according to Concrete Network .

Pavers And Gravel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdF4X_0dr1NtXF00

Square concrete pavers like these look homey when styled with a fire pit and adirondack chairs. In this case, the joints are filled with gravel to add a gradual transition from the grass to the patio.

Create Patterns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jwbvn_0dr1NtXF00

If you're looking for more than a smooth slab of concrete, you can choose to stamp it or use concrete pavers.

Be Cohesive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bbct4_0dr1NtXF00

This patio uses long slabs of concrete with river rocks in the joints to tie in the water feature.

Add A Fire Pit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WS9ND_0dr1NtXF00

This concrete patio has a simple pattern, but the real star is the fire pit. In the center is a concrete fireplace to tie in the look with the wicker patio furniture .

Concrete Pavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygwt7_0dr1NtXF00

Concrete pavers can be styled in a multitude of different ways. In this patio, the pavers are placed close together with no rocks or grass left in the seams. This gives a clean look to the patio.

Make It Extravagant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IiVt_0dr1NtXF00

These concrete pavers are placed in a checkerboard pattern with squares of perfectly manicured grass. This takes a lot of maintenance to keep looking pristine and is certainly worth the extra work.

Add An Outdoor Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJe8w_0dr1NtXF00

This patio shows how nice an outdoor kitchen can look with concrete pavers. There is also a personal design touch with the gray border around the patio.

Keep It Simple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQ5Kw_0dr1NtXF00

The concrete patio here is not the main focal point. It has a simple square pattern and is textured concrete. However, the landscaping is what stands out in this yard.

Mix Concrete And Stone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5JtI_0dr1NtXF00

This patio mixes concrete flooring with stones in the outdoor kitchen. It goes well together because of the cool-toned colors in both stones.

Concrete And Wood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVznM_0dr1NtXF00

Mixing materials creates an eye-catching yard. Here a wooden deck is matched with the textured concrete patio, feeling very suburban.

Add Walkways

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hl5Uh_0dr1NtXF00

This patio uses stained concrete to create a circular patio with three walkways. Adding walkways is a good idea to structure your yard into areas for activities and landscaping.

Choose Lighter Concrete

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hokby_0dr1NtXF00

Concrete can be mixed or stained to be different colors other than the usual dark grey. This patio shines in the sun with white concrete. It makes the blue cushions of the patio furniture pop.

Let Nature Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QWBJ_0dr1NtXF00

You don't need to be afraid of nature growing in the cracks between concrete pavers. Here a bigger space was left between each paver, so grass and dirt can be able to squeeze through.

Simple Concrete Slabs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1326Il_0dr1NtXF00

This smooth slab of concrete ties in with the décor and the color of the home. Both the house and the concrete patio are untextured, keeping the design modern.

Cool Tones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zImV7_0dr1NtXF00

This multi-level patio includes a stone fire pit and metal patio furniture. The concrete is a cool grey, almost blue color to match the modern design.

Create Sections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhHLx_0dr1NtXF00

Creating sections is a good idea to divide your yard by activity. Here the main section of the patio is used for lounging on the patio furniture, while the smaller section is used for displaying plants, and everything is connected by a concrete paver walkway.

Make It Circular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18a3ll_0dr1NtXF00

Choosing a shape outside of the usual rectangular patios is a small way to step up your patio.

Read this next: 60 Amazing Swimming Pool Designs

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

This Countertop Was Dubbed the Worst Kitchen Trend of the Past 50 Years

There are some trends that fade in and out of popularity (we’re looking at you, glass bricks). Then there are the ones that stay at the bottom indefinitely—and tile countertops is apparently one of them. In a survey of 1,500 Americans from February 2020, respondents voted on their least favorite home decor crazes from the past 50 years, breaking them down by both decade and room. Fuzzy toilet seat covers, ruffled bed skirts, and art with inspirational quotes also topped the list, but when it comes to the kitchen, the message is clear: Never, ever tile your countertops again (or so say 30 percent of interviewees).
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Patio Furniture#Patios#The Concrete Network
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
handymantips.org

Top 10 Bedside Table Ideas for your Bedroom

When we are about to purchase a bedside table, many questions come to our minds. How high or how low should the bedside tables be? How wide and how many bedside tables need to be there in your bedroom? Should the bedside tables match your bed? Should the bedsides tables match with each other? These are too perplexing! But until that time when you don’t know about them. If you have explored enough about bedside tables, you know very well how convenient they are. The wooden bedside tables come in various sizes, shapes, heights, and weights.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
lushome.com

Modern Interior Design and Home Decorating Ideas, the 20s Interior Trends

Interior trends of 2022 create an open space for maximalism. Colors and textures add interest to room decorating and brighten up outdoor living spaces, giving modern homes a trendy look. Minimalist ideas blend with exciting accents and colorful features or need to leave. Here are the top interior trends 2022 and modern Lushome ideas for stylish home decorating in the 20s of the 21-st century.
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Sustainable Bathroom Design Trends 2022 and Practical Modern Ideas

Modern bathroom design trends 2022 perfectly match minimalist style, complementing unique accents that support each other while remaining independent. Modern bathroom design ideas create a functional and comfortable environment, perfectly harmonized and balanced. Minimalist-style bathroom design aims to achieve a particular form and a perfect match. Here is the Lushome collection of modern bathrooms reflecting the latest trends 2022 and demonstrating new-minimalist ideas.
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

55 Small Kitchen Design Ideas, Practical Solutions for Tiny and Narrow Spaces

Small kitchen design is a challenge, especially in narrow spaces. Here are designer tips and inspiring small kitchen designs from the Lushome collection that demonstrate the practical and stylish ways of transforming tiny spaces into beautiful kitchen interiors. The design tricks visually stretch small spaces and help turn a small kitchen into functional, comfortable, and stylish.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

9 Walnut Kitchen Cabinet Design Ideas

Megan writes about design, travel and wellness for Domino, Architectural Digest, House & Home and more. Her life rules include: zipper when merging, tip in cash and contribute to your IRA. Be a pal and subscribe to her newsletter Night Vision. There's no arguing: Walnut makes for beautiful kitchen cabinets....
INTERIOR DESIGN
padailypost.com

Design Your Dream Home With Dina

Whether you are redesigning a room or furnishing and decorating an entire home from scratch, Dina Ishibashi and the other expert interior designers at Flegel’s Design are ready to bring your dream to life. Dina has been working with Flegel’s for five years, impressing clients with her meticulous attention...
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Contemporary Design Ideas, Brutalism and Recycling

Studio A Space has presented a new collection Barbican. Named after the famous architectural monument of brutalism, a residential complex in London, the collection reflects the latest trends in recycling and contemporary design. Anna Aristova and Roza Gazaryan created a series of mirrors, lamps, and small tables that offer unique home furnishings for brutalism fans.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
511
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy