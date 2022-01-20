Bitter cold, spotty winter mix possible through Thursday afternoon; no travel impact expected

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Gusty winds and brutally cold temperatures greeted Austinites Thursday morning, and there's still a chance for a mix of wintry precipitation into the afternoon hours Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6AM Friday...

Much of the precipitation that has been falling so far has stayed in the Hill Country, particularly in Gillespie County around Fredericksburg. That mix of light rain along with freezing rain, sleet, and even a chance of a snow flurry or two will shift towards the east as the day progresses, primarily to the south of the City of Austin.

Forecasters are expecting any accumulations to be very light, as little as a few hundredths of an inch. However, particularly on bridges and overpasses and other elevated surfaces, that small amount can be more than enough to make travel difficult.

The precipitation chances will shut off Thursday afternoon, setting up a hard freeze across the area towards Friday morning. Austin is expected to see a forecast low of 27 degrees, with 24 degrees forecast for Saturday morning.

Stay with Talk 1370 for further developments as this weather situation continues to play out.