Protesters To Push For Sherriff's Deputies To Carry Narcan On Calls

A protest is planned for outside the temporary office of the Palm Beach County Sheriff.

Folks from the Southeast Florida Recovery Advocates will be holding signs that display the names of people who have died from drug overdoses. They want to persuade Sheriff Ric Bradshaw to provide his deputies with Narcan, a drug aimed at saving the lives of people who have overdosed.

The demonstration will be outside the DiVosta Towers off PGA Boulevard at 5 p.m. and a candlelight vigil is also planned.

PBSO says they conducted a study that found 99 percent of the time Palm Beach County Fire Rescue get to the scene of a call before deputies arrive.

A spokesperson also says that fire rescue personnel administering the drug rather than deputies is more assuring that the individual in need does not suffer an adverse reaction.