Twenty-five years ago, the Justice Department prosecuted the owners of a company in San Diego that had sold almost 2 million pounds of strawberries containing hepatitis A to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s school lunch program. The strawberries sickened at least 198 students and teachers. The evidence in that fraud case was easy to understand: A search warrant executed on the company’s headquarters turned up two “smoking gun” letters: one to the USDA certifying that all of its strawberries were grown in the United States, and another written the same day to a Mexican company ordering more strawberries grown in Mexico. The owners of the company quickly pleaded guilty.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO