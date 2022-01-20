ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&M’s characters to become more ‘inclusive’

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Candy is about to get more “inclusive,” with the maker of M&M’s announcing its famed characters are getting modern makeovers and will have more “nuanced personalities,” The Hill reports.

Mars, Incorporated, the company behind the colorful, candy-coated chocolates, announced Thursday a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

As part of the new mission to increase the “sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025,” Mars said the M&M’s characters — who serve as mascots of sorts for the brand — would be receiving fresh, new looks.

“I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I’m happy to take on the part of supportive friend when they succeed,” the green M&M said on the promotional site.

Another character, the brown M&M, described her motto as, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

Mars said in announcing the refresh that M&M’s — which were first released in 1941 — will have “an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester, wit and humor.”

“As one of the world’s most iconic candy brands,” Cathryn Sleight, Mars Wrigley’s Chief Growth Officer said in a statement, “who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M’s?”

