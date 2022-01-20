ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Family of fallen Marine sues Alec Baldwin over Instagram post

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOPiq_0dr1N6oF00

The family of a US Marine who was killed in the suicide bombing at the Afghanistan airport in August has filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin, saying he accused them on Instagram of being insurrectionists who took part in the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The family of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum said in the suit that Baldwin’s comments on social media “were false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive, and caused — and continue to cause — Plaintiffs severe emotional distress.”

The suit came after Baldwin had sent $5,000 to McCollum’s widow to help with expenses of the couple’s child, born after McCollum was killed.

Baldwin reached out to McCollumn’s sister, Roice, to give the check and request she pass it on to her brother’s widow, Jiennah.

On Jan. 3, Roice shared a photo on Instagram of herself at the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the lawsuit, Roice was among the protesters who showed up to the march, but court documents included in the suit reveal that, while she was protesting the vote certification of Joe Biden, she did not take part any unlawful activity at the Capitol.

“During the rioting, she was stuck in place outside the Capitol Building next to multiple police officers for hours after the rioting began due to the fact that so many people were around her and the area had been locked down,” the lawsuit reads. “Later, a neighbor who was unhappy that Roice attended the demonstration turned her into the authorities.”

The lawsuit goes on to say Roice and Baldwin exchanged direct messages about her presence in Washington, D.C. on that day. In one, Baldwin labels her a “rioter.”

“When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter,” Baldwin wrote.

Roice responded: “Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!”

“I don’t think so,” Baldwin replied. “Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck.”

When Baldwin reposted the photo on Instagram, he called Roice “an insurrectionist” in the caption. The post has since been deleted.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Rust armourer says actor partly responsible for Halyna Hutchins death

The armourer for Rust is suing the film’s gun and ammunition supplier following the fatal on-site shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Hutchins died after a gun held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin was accidentally fired during rehearsals at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Baldwin, who has not been charged in relation to Hutchins’s death, has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is now suing PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, claiming the supplier gave her a cache...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Alec Baldwin Is Involved In A $25 Million Lawsuit, And This One Is Not Rust Related

Alec Baldwin’s name has continued to make headlines over the last couple of months as investigations continue into the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film Rust. Lawsuits have been filed by more than one party and as the man who held the gun, as well as a producer on the film, Alec Baldwin will likely have his hands full legally speaking. But now Baldwin has been named in a new lawsuit worth $25 million that has nothing to do with a death on a movie set, and is instead focused on social media comments surrounding the Capitol Riots in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Fbi
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter was reportedly "secretly" arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California. According to Radar, no drugs were found...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
48K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy