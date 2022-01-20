ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recordkeepers Likely to Consolidate Further

Large recordkeepers are poised to get even bigger as smaller players seek to grow scale or sell out, according to industry analysts. Fidelity, the largest recordkeeper, has been expanding organically, growing its defined contribution plan assets under administration to $3.2 trillion by the end of November, a 23% increase year-over-year, FA-IQ...

financialadvisoriq.com

Advisor Group Lures FAs with $481M in Total Assets

Advisor Group says that one of the broker-dealers on its network has lured three financial advisors who collectively have $481 million in client assets. Gerald Kleber, Dustin Carr and Tad Lyle join Advisor Group through SagePointFinancial and one of SagePoint's hybrid registered investment advisor firms, The AmeriFlex Group, based in Las Vegas, according to Advisor Group.
LAS VEGAS, NV
financialadvisoriq.com

Baird Merging with $18B Hefren-Tillotson Practice

Baird says it has entered into an agreement for Hefren-Tillotson to join its firm. Pittsburgh-based Hefren-Tillotson is a privately held, full-service wealth management firm with more than $18 billion in client assets, according to Baird. The practice offers investment and retirement plan management, financial planning and other services, Baird says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo to raise dividend by 25%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. rose 0.4% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the bank said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 25%. For shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the bank will pay out on March 1 a dividend of 25 cents a share, up from 20 cents in the previous quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.87%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.66% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.42%. "As I've said before, returning capital to shareholders is a priority and today's dividend increase reflects that," said Chief Executive Charlie Scharf. "We've made significant changes across the company which have improved our financial performance and I'm pleased that we are now in a position to increase the dividend." The stock has gained 5.8% over the past three months, while the financial ETF has declined 5.3% and the S&P 500 has lost 4.3%.
STOCKS
financialadvisoriq.com

FAs Weigh In: Many Clients Want ‘Built to Last’ Investments

FA-IQ reached out to advisors to ask: What are the biggest opportunities you expect to face in your advisory practice this year?. Steve Schwarzbach, founder and managing partner at Icon Wealth Partners. Houston-based Schwarzbach has been in the industry for 13 years and has around $2 billion in client assets.
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

RBC Wealth Draws $327M Practice from JPMorgan

RBC Wealth Management says a $327 million, all-female advisory practice has joined its Green Bay, Wisconsin branch from JPMorgan. The Bay Area Wealth Management Group is led by senior vice presidents and financial advisors Lisa Knutson and Jessica Alcorn and joined by senior client associate Karen Ploof, according to RBC Wealth.
GREEN BAY, WI
financialadvisoriq.com

Fidelity to Roll Out Direct Indexing for the Masses

Fidelity is upping the stakes in the direct indexing game by taking it to retail investors, potentially competing directly with financial advisors — or giving them more business down the line, according to news reports. Fidelity Managed FidFolios, for which the company filed documents on Wednesday, will be available...
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

Merrill's Andy Sieg to Head BofA's Investment Solutions Group

Bank of America is broadening the responsibilities of its wealth management chiefs, in part by giving them more control over in-house products and services used by financial advisors, according to news reports. Andy Sieg, president of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, will now also oversee BofA’s Investment Solutions Group — which...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
financialadvisoriq.com

Dynasty Files for IPO, Seeks to Raise $100M

Dynasty Financial Partners has filed for an initial public offering. The company aims to raise $100 million, according to Dynasty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Founded in 2010, Dynasty says its network grew to include 46 firms by the end of September 2021, with an average of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financialadvisoriq.com

Older Generations to Pass on $84T Through 2045: Cerulli

Financial advisors may have a role to play in helping transfer slightly more than $84 trillion in wealth through the next two decades, potentially ensuring a lucrative pipeline of young clients, according to a new report. Through 2045, baby boomers and the Silent Generation are projected to pass on $84.4...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Consolidated Edison

Within the last quarter, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $77.4 versus the current price of Consolidated Edison at $82.76, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS
financialadvisoriq.com

Vanguard to Turn Growth into More Fee Cuts

Vanguard has won over the hearts of many advisors through its habit of passing along the benefits of skyrocketing assets via fee cuts. Now its chief executive officer is promising to keep chopping costs, although details on how much any individual investor will save remain murky. Chief Executive Officer Tim...
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley Aims for 30%+ Wealth Mgmt Profit Margin

Morgan Stanley has set a pre-tax profit margin goal of at least 30% for its wealth management business. Buoyed by net new assets of $438 billion in 2021 and interest rates, Morgan Stanley has seen robust growth in its wealth management margins. The segment delivered a 2021 pre-tax margin of 25.5%, or 26.9% excluding integration expenses related to the acquisitions of E*Trade and Eaton Vance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financialadvisoriq.com

Arkadios Nabs FAs from JPMorgan, Triad Advisors

Hybrid broker-dealer Arkadios Capital says it has lured an experienced financial advisor from JPMorgan and added a Georgia-based wealth management practice. Rob Douglass, who began his financial services industry career in 2000 with Goldman Sachs, oversaw more than $200 million for 50 high-net-worth families at JPMorgan before jumping ship for Arkadios, according to to the firm.
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

SageView to Add $900M Capital One Wealth Assets

SageView Advisory Group says it’s acquiring Capital One Investing’s client portfolios, which are worth $900 million. As part of the deal, SageView says it is also adding the Capital One Investing wealth management team that serves the clients of these portfolios. SageView did not disclose the total number...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

Direct Indexing Key to Success of New Pershing Platform: Exec

BNY Mellon sees direct indexing as key to the new advisory platform of its Pershing subsidiary and is investing in the capability over the next few years. The platform, Pershing X, is “a significant multi-year investment” that BNY Mellon is making “to simplify and make the advisory function much more productive for our clients,” BNY Mellon chief executive officer Todd Gibbons said Tuesday during the firm’s fourth quarter earnings call.
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

BofA’s FA Ranks Drop 6% in 2021, But Wealth Mgmt Income Up

Bank of America, despite seeing its financial advisor ranks continue to shrink in the last quarter of 2021, nonetheless saw robust growth in assets as well as income in its global wealth and investment management segment. The total number of wealth advisors at the firm — which includes those at...
MARKETS
inforisktoday.com

Identity Market Likely to Consolidate in 2022

In 2022, there will be a push for identity management capabilities that are behind the scenes and built into processes, says Peter Tapling, a member of the Board Advisory Group for U.S. Faster Payments Council. "The move to digital will continue to drive innovation in the way people will manage...
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

Credit Suisse Fined $9M Over Record-Keeping, Disclosures

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says it has fined and censured Credit Suisse over alleged shortcomings in safeguarding its customers and their securities as well as in its disclosures of conflicts of interest. From 2011 through November 2019, the company allegedly failed to keep possession or control of fully-paid and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
financialadvisoriq.com

BlackRock: New Investors, Active Allocators Driving Record Adoption

BlackRock, Vanguard’s archrival in passive investing, also has found fee cuts an effective way to bring attention to the ETF structure. And it appears to have paid off, to the tune of a record-breaking $306 billion in global ETF net sales last year. Executives at the world’s largest ETF...
MARKETS

