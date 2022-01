This week, we see how local businesses are having to modify their hours of operation due to increased risk and decreased demand. We also take a look at COVID testing at elementary schools and DHS’s new musical production. We round the show off with a remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. Packages by Alex Miyamoto, Julian Dunn, and Bridget Nagle. “We Shall Overcome” Melody after Charles Albert Tindley; setting & sound file by Peter Gerloff.

