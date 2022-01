By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal judge has ruled that statements allegedly made by accused Tree Of Life Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers during and after the shooting can be used at trial. Bowers’ defense lawyers argued that the statements should be suppressed because he was improperly interrogated. Judge Donetta Ambrose said that the comments, made spontaneously or in response to police questioning, pertained to public safety. “The government has filed a Response in opposition, urging that the statements are properly admissible at trial as either an exception to the rule announced in Miranda, that the statements were made prior to being...

