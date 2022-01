FBI Pittsburgh is alerting western Pennsylvania residents to a hoax kidnapping scam. Last week, more than 450 calls were made by someone living in Mexico to people with (724) area code phone numbers. Through its investigation, the FBI has determined people in Mexico are scanning social media accounts for people traveling in the Southwest border area. They are then calling the travelers’ loved ones in this area. During each of the calls, the caller states the person’s loved one is in danger or has been kidnapped. The caller then requests victims to send money as soon as possible.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO