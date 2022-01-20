ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 0.5 million barrels

Cover picture for the articleU.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 413.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly...

MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, profit taking

London (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and as investors took profits. Brent crude futures were down $1.49, or 1.6%, to $86.89 a barrel by 1010 GMT. The contract earlier fell by as...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Schlumberger expects ‘supercycle’ as demand lifts profit above forecast

Schlumberger beat expectations with a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday as higher crude and natural gas prices drove demand for the world’s largest oilfield services company. Oil prices surged about 50% last year and are trading at seven-year highs on a COVID-19 vaccine-fueled demand recovery and tight supplies....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Climbing crude oil heads for reckoning

U.S. crude oil prices reached the highest level in seven years this week, amid supply disruptions and geopolitical jitters. Why it matters: The climbing cost of crude — which is an input cost into virtually everything that is transported — will add to the inflationary pressures that are bedeviling politicians, policymakers and consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Have You Seen 200MM Barrels of Oil Anywhere?

The IEA is trying to figure out where 200 million barrels of oil went. The International Energy Agency is trying to figure out where 200 million barrels of oil went. The adviser to energy-consuming nations said on Wednesday that observable global oil inventories plunged by more than 600 million barrels last year. That would be fine were it not for the fact -- based on its estimates of supply and demand -- that the decrease should only have been 400 million.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Move Higher On Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude oil prices rose today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a modest inventory build of 500,000 barrels for the week to January 14. This compared with a draw of 4.6 million barrels for the previous week. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute had estimated a draw in...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices slip from 2014 highs, supply concerns limit losses

Oil slipped on Thursday as investors took profits after a recent price rally, but strong demand and short-term supply disruptions continue to support prices close to their highest since 2014. Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.17 a barrel after dropping more than $1 in earlier...
TRAFFIC
forexlive.com

WTI crude oil settles $85.55

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $85.55 for the March contract. That's down -$0.25 or -0.29%. The low price reached $84.73. The high price extended to $87.10. The price this week traded at the highest level since October 2014. The run to the upside recently has...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 206 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 206 Bcf as of January 14, 2022. Working gas in storage was 2,810 Bcf as of Friday, January 14, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 206 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 226 Bcf less than last year at this time and 33 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,777 Bcf.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Chesapeake working with Chief Oil & Gas on possible $2.4B deal

(Bloomberg) –Chesapeake Energy Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire privately owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas Inc. for about $2.4 billion including debt, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal could be announced as soon as this week, Reuters said. The news agency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil markets may be even tighter than forecasters say

LONDON (Bloomberg) –The oil market is getting tighter and there may be even less slack in the system than forecasts suggest. The latest outlooks from the International Energy Agency and the U.S. Energy Information Administration show the world needing more oil this year from the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries than they did a month ago. The bigger worry is the growing mismatch between the level of oil stockpiles they can measure and the volumes their models predict.
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Are we heading for $300 for a barrel of oil?

It's one of those questions - so beloved of British newspapers - to which the answer would so obviously seem to be "no" that you might wonder why it's being asked in the first place, other than as a form of clickbait. Even adjusting for inflation, it's never been at...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices above $100 are more a matter of when, not if

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Surging demand, fading omicron fears, and OPEC+’s inability to ramp up output have underpinned an eye-watering rally in oil prices. Global benchmark Brent crude has jumped 25% to around $88 a barrel since the end of November. Some in the market now think it’s now a question of when — not if — oil hits triple digits, somewhere it hasn’t been since 2014.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Here's Why Crude Oil Is Over $80 Per Barrel

On Jan. 5, General Motors (NYSE:GM) was showing off its shiny new Chevy Silverado electric vehicle (EV) at CES in Las Vegas. Ironically, the price of crude oil has been hitting multiyear highs in the days that have followed. It's an interesting contrast. Profits for both EV companies and oil companies are surging.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FloridaDaily

Gas Prices Increase in Florida as Crude Oil Prices Rise

AAA released a report this week showing Florida gas prices are being dragged higher by the rising price of oil. The U.S. price for crude increased 6 percent last week, as global supplies struggle to meet demand, with the average gallon of gas costing $3.22 in Florida on Tuesday, up three cents from the start of last week but below the national average of $3.31 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE

