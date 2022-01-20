ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

Black River Memorial Hospital donates to Jackson County kids

By Jourdan Vian
 3 days ago

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WKBT) — Black River Memorial Hospital donated $500 to Together for Jackson County Kids this week to help pay for the safe disposal of used needles.

The group is a community coalition organized in 1988 to prevent drug abuse and promote healthy lifestyles.

Coalition member Katie Boone, Public Health Specialist with Jackson County Department of Health & Human Services said, “We are so grateful to our area partners who assist us with the needle dropbox program as well as the other initiatives we are involved in. It takes the entire community to help keep our kids safe.”

The location of the disposal box is in a monitored location near the Jackson County Recycling Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBUWZ_0dr1LeTA00
Miranda Greenwold, BRMH Marketing & Community Relations Director, (left) presented a $500 check to TFJCK coalition member Katie Boone, Public Health Specialist with Jackson County Department of Health & Human Services.

