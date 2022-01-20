ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German police find 9 young Afghans in truck at rest area

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German police say they found nine young Afghans in a truck after the driver reported hearing knocking noises as he took a...

keyt.com

Vice

German Police Investigating Thousands of Fake Vaccine Certificates

Police are investigating thousands of cases of vaccine certificate fraud in Germany as anti-vaxxers push against tightening COVID restrictions. According to German news agency DPA, over 12,000 investigations have been launched across the country. Data shows that vaccine fraud surged in December when Germany introduced new restrictions for unvaccinated Germans,...
San Francisco Chronicle

German police conduct raids in connection with floods

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany raided offices and homes on Tuesday in connection with the floods last summer in which more than 180 people died and hundreds more were injured. The public prosecutor’s office in Cologne coordinated the searches that were executed by 140 police officers and...
KFVS12

Police ask for help in finding stolen truck

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen 2001 Ford F-350 flat bed. Police said the truck was stolen sometime between Monday night, January 17 and Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 19. The truck has an air compressor attached to...
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 2:51 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 600 block of South Columbia Street, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. Value of $5,000. 11:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 1700 block of East Center Street, Warsaw. Fuel was stolen. Value of $61.15.
Daily Mail

Moment homeless man dognaps six two-week-old Husky puppies worth $1,200 each from Virginia pet grooming salon: Suspect is arrested - but three of the pups are still missing

Police in Virginia have arrested a homeless man who is suspected of stealing six prized newborn Husky puppies from a pet grooming salon after he was caught on video ransacking the business. Three of the six puppies have been found and reunited with their mother, but the other three dogs...
Daily Mail

The Nazi party girls of Auschwitz: SS women romanced and caroused with death camp guard lovers as they oversaw the murder of thousands of Jews - before paying the ultimate price on the gallows

The biographies of over 200 SS women serving at Auschwitz death camp and their 'after work parties' have been published online in an effort to show the world that it wasn't just men involved. Entitled 'Women working for the SS', the project from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum documents the women's...
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
The Independent

Police appeal for information regarding disappearance of 13-year-old Kirklees boy

West Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared from Kirklees two days ago.Officers were notified of Juan Familia’s disappearance at 4.15pm on Friday. He was last seen in the town of Cleckheaton.The force are now appealing for information concerning Juan’s location. The teen is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.Juan is known to frequent Leeds and may also have travelled down to London.Have you seen Juan?Police in Kirklees are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing teen Juan Familia.Juan, 13, was last seen in #Cleckheaton and was reported #missing yesterday afternoon.#leeds #london #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/TzFzlrki54— West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) January 22, 2022Anyone with information can call 101, or go to to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, using reference 1197 of 21/1.
CBS New York

Lashawn McNeil, Suspect In Deadly Harlem Police Shooting, Dies At Hospital, Police Sources Tell CBS2

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lashawn McNeil, the man police say opened fire on NYPD officers in Harlem late last week, killing one and gravely injuring another, died at the hospital Monday, police sources told CBS2. McNeil, 47, was shot in the head and right arm as he tried to flee the scene, police said. Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was having a dispute with her son at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. The woman told police she recently had a medical...
The Independent

Police hunt gunman after two Canadian tourists shot dead at luxury Mexico hotel

Police are looking for a shooter involved in the killing of two Canadian guests and injuring a third at a luxury hotel in Mexico on Friday.The incident took place at an upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo states the suspect, a lone gunman approached the group and opened fire at them, according to Riviera Maya News.According to the authorities, the suspect, who is believed to have fired the shots, has a “long” criminal record in Canada, reported Reuters. Quintana Roo’s head of public security, Lucio Hernandez posted photos of the alleged shooter – a man in a...
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
