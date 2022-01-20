Mini PCIe board leverages neural networking processor

Neuron Leverages Hedera Network for Drone Radar System. Aviation technology leader Neuron has employed the Hedera network, the leading enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, in a trial sponsored by the UK government to demonstrate the ability to safely track the movements of military, enterprise, and government drones once out of visual line of sight. Held at Port Montrose in Scotland on 29 April 2021, and at Cranfield University during October 2021, the trials employed sensors to track the drones, recording flight data via the Hedera Consensus Service. Neuron’s goal is to offer a decentralised platform for mobility solutions such as drones, air taxis, autonomous vehicles and ground robots. It intends to achieve this by connecting sensors, vehicles and management systems to form a trusted network that can be used for data sharing, record keeping and possibly even decision making.
Comments / 0