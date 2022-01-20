ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mini PCIe board leverages neural networking processor

Cover picture for the articleNeuromorphic processor company BrainChip has announced that it has begun taking orders for the first commercially available Mini PCIe board leveraging its Akida advanced neural networking processor. The AKD1000-powered Mini PCIe boards can be plugged into a developer’s existing system to unlock capabilities for a wide array of edge...

