ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A New Carbon Capture Method Turns CO2 Into Solid Carbon 'In an Instant'

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new decarbonization technology developed by RMIT University researchers in Australia instantaneously turns CO2 into solid carbon, a press statement reveals. The team claims their method is commercially viable and that it could soon be deployed in aid of global efforts to reduce the ongoing effects of the climate...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 49

Harvester
2d ago

Carbon dioxide is critical for plant life, and current atmospheric CO2 is only a little more than the very minimum plants need. So far, all the climate scams have not reduced CO2 emissions any more than a tiny bit but this technology has the potential to do far more. Drive CO2 levels down far enough ---> plants won't thrive and later won't survive ---> animals won't live nor survive either.

Reply(2)
12
Bugger That
2d ago

They need to scale up to 35 billion tons of CO2 per year before it will make a real difference. A million tons is just a volcano eruption.

Reply
5
Last Man Standing
2d ago

Oh, and what liquid metal is being used? Something toxic like mercury? The article does provide that little bit of info/

Reply(6)
6
Related
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

New Mach 5 Hypersonic Scramjet Is Powered by Sustainable Green Hydrogen

It's rare that faster can also equate to greener in the aerospace industry, but that's the goal of Australian startup Hypersonix has in sight. The company has developed a new hypersonic satellite launch system that will make launches more accessible and also more sustainable. The technology could one day also help develop hypersonic airliners capable of crossing the Atlantic in a little over an hour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Using ice to boil water: Researcher makes heat transfer discovery that expands on 18th century principle

Associate Professor Jonathan Boreyko and graduate fellow Mojtaba Edalatpour have made a discovery about the properties of water that could provide an exciting addendum to a phenomenon established over two centuries ago. The discovery also holds interesting possibilities for cooling devices and processes in industrial applications using only the basic properties of water. Their work was published on Jan. 21 in the journal Physical Review Fluids.
SCIENCE
CNET

Mega iceberg A-68A dumped 168 billion tons of fresh water into the ocean

The saga of iceberg A-68A was riveting. It was the main part of the A-68 iceberg, which broke off the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica in 2017. Three years later it had floated into warmer waters and was threatening South Georgia Island, an important haven for penguins, seals and other wildlife. Fortunately, the jumbo berg broke up, but its impact may still be felt.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Carbon Neutrality#Carbon Dioxide#Oceans#Fossil Fuel#Rmit University#Co2#Abr
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Built a Super Fast Quantum Battery

Researchers from the Institute of Photonics and Nanotechnologies of the Cnr and the Politecnico di Milano have built a battery which, following the laws of quantum physics, has a recharge time that is inversely related to the amount of stored energy. Quantum batteries are a new class of energy storage...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

China's Yutu-2 Rover Finds That the Far Side of the Moon Has Stickier Lunar Soil

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 is part of the longest lunar surface mission in history, having landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago. This week, the team behind the mission recently provided an update on the rover's findings by way of a paper published in Science Robotics. Since it landed, the rover has traveled 3,300 feet (1,005 meters), part of which was to investigate an oddly-shaped "mystery hut", which predictably didn't turn out to be aliens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Transocean Gets Drilling Work On Carbon Capture Wells

Transocean will drill one carbon injection well and a sidetrack for another carbon injection well for the Northern Lights CCS project. Offshore drilling contractor Transocean will drill one carbon injection well and a sidetrack for another carbon injection well drilled in early 2020 in support of the Northern Lights CCS project.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
Houston Chronicle

Honeywell bets on UT carbon-capture technology

Honeywell has licensed a solvent developed by University of Texas chemical engineers they say will make it more affordable to capture carbon dioxide from power plants and heavy industry before it reaches the atmosphere. The new solvent will enable companies to use smaller carbon-capture equipment, said Gary Rochelle, a chemical...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Scottish Government offers to put £80m towards carbon capture project

The Scottish Government are offering up to £80 million in funding for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project known as the Scottish Cluster.However, ministers in Edinburgh say the UK Government must provide more clarity on their support for the project.Under the scheme, emissions would be drawn from the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines and stored at a facility in Aberdeenshire.In October, it was announced the Scottish Cluster would likely come in the second phase of the UK’s CCS sequencing process, after it was decided that the first facilities would be built on the Humber and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
chemistryworld.com

Low temperature method for decarbonising limestone locks carbon dioxide up as a mineral

Researchers in the UK have developed a process that could drastically cut the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing cement. The low-temperature process produces both calcium hydroxide and sodium carbonate, and carbon dioxide that would otherwise be released gets stored as a stable and useful mineral. Limestone decarbonisation, a major process...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Carscoops

New Carbon Fiber Fabrication Method Promises Cheaper And Greener Production

The average real carbon fiber aftermarket part is dramatically more expensive than a conventional aluminum or steel part. Sure, some of that price has to do with the demand for those parts but there’s a lot more too. Carbon fiber parts are incredibly expensive to create. Even ones made en masse by OEM manufacturers are pricey.
discoverestevan.com

Boundary Dam's Carbon Capture Sees Outages Hamper 2021 Operations

The Carbon Capture and Sequestration system put into Boundary Dam's unit 3 as a part of efforts to limit the coal plant's CO2 production met with some troubles over 2021. The system is set up to try and capture the CO2 that is normally emitted during power generating operations. Those...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
MARKETS
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive Interview with Cowboy Clean Fuels – potential for high volume, low carbon intensity RNG with carbon capture

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Ryan Waddington, Chairman and CEO of Cowboy Clean Fuels, to discuss their revolutionary technology to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) while sequestering carbon dioxide (CO2). Cowboy Clean Fuels is pioneering the development of the world’s first scalable, carbon-negative renewable natural gas...
GOLDEN, CO
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy