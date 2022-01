CUERO, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Cuero Regional Hospital will host a blood drive for the south Texas Blood and Tissue center. Donations are going to happen in their education classroom starting at 3:30 in the afternoon. Teens who are at least 16 years or older and weigh at least 120 pounds can donate blood with their parents consent form filled out. Older teenagers who are 17 years or older, weigh 110 pounds, and in good general health can also provide a donation. All eligible donors must present a valid I.D. or documentation of their social security number and date of birth.

