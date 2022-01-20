ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Marshall County Health Dept. weekly COVID update

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chart below depicts the weekly 7-day average as reported by KDPH every Wednesday (based on the average of the previous 7 days). This week we are at 226.9. This is up from 98.8 this time last week. Here is the data for Marshall County as of today (1-19-22)...

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations in decline

Reported COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Rock County have recently dropped, according to admission data from the Rock County Public Health Department. Hospitalizations in Rock County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21 decreased by 30.5%, data published by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention shows. Data provided by the county's health department Friday showed the same decline. In Rock County, inpatient admissions dropped from a pandemic high of 77 on...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Sedgwick County Health Dept. Temporarily Suspends In-Person WIC Appointments

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 24th, the Sedgwick County Health Department’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program will close for in-person appointments. WIC will conduct phone-only appointments through February 28th. Reopening for in-person appointments will be re-evaluated at that time. WIC clients will receive a phone call within 24 hours...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, KY
Marshall County, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Health
Marshall County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Marshall County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 maps of Kentucky reveal a number of hotspots where positivity rates far outnumber statewide figures. County health officials shared their perspectives on why some regions appear to be hit harder by COVID. One finding is that low vaccination rates continue to lead to higher COVID numbers. Spencer County, for example, has one of the state’s highest COVID positivity rates, at 43.41%.
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Schools extend NTI instruction into next week

McCracken County Public School students will continue virtual instruction on Monday, Jan. 24, and Tuesday, Jan. 25. Meals will be provided to students beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day next week. According to the school district, the decision was made due to a continued high number of staff absences.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
mymoinfo.com

New Mask policy at Mercy Jefferson

(Jefferson County) Mercy Hospital Jefferson has made a change to its mask policy recently. Dr. Domm-Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Jefferson. He says masks are still required, but cannot be a cloth mask. So once again Mercy Jefferson is asking those entering the hospital to wear...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dept#Kdph
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 13,935 New COVID Cases, 102 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 13,935 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. There were also 102 additional deaths reported, most in a single day since May 2020. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 13.70%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,418,419. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,884. There were 134,317 total new tests reported. There are 3,105 people currently in the hospital with COVID. New data released by the state on Thursday shows nearly half of the cases in Massachusetts hospitals are “incidental”. There are also 446 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky reports more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky health officials reported 16,130 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest one-day total ever record in the state. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 4,108 of those cases are children and teens ages 18 and younger. The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results also set...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Tracking Coronavirus: Knox County Health Dept. and Knox County Schools

Tracking Coronavirus: Knox County Health Dept. and …. Tiger drives cross-country to Knoxville after flight …. TN health commissioner says some COVID numbers ‘starting …. Hikers offer tips for navigating in heavy Smokies …. TN Department of Health commissioner address Legislature. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. One-shop reentry...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Dr. Gillum Providing Surgery At Trigg County Hospital

An Owensboro surgeon is among those providing services in the Trigg County Hospital Surgery Center. Dr. George Gillium says his affiliation with Trigg County came through another physician who practices at the hospital. Dr. Gilliam says he provides a variety of surgical services at the hospital. Hospital Administrator John Sumner...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wevv.com

Rising COVID-19 Cases Impacting Local Businesses

COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in our tri-state, and they're now starting to affect various parts of the local economy. On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in the seven county area, with more than 1300 coming out of Daviess County, and these increasing cases are negatively impacting local businesses.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Salina Post

McPherson Co. Health Dept. begs residents to take COVID precautions

Following is a COVID-19 update from the McPherson County Health Department. McPherson County continues to experience extremely high infection rates. McPherson County Health Department (MCHD) strongly urges all county residents 2 years of age and above to mask up. We also strongly urge all county residents 5 years of age and above to get vaccinated. If you completed a COVID-19 vaccine series prior to July 2021, you are likely due for a booster dose. Vaccination remains to be our best tool to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Our local hospitals, and surrounding hospitals we may normally transfer patients to, are at maximum capacity and response. Please help our healthcare workers and our community by masking up, getting vaccinated and staying home if you’re ill.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KCBD

Lubbock health dept. COVID-19 testing site to close due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to expected high temperatures below 32°F, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will close the COVID-19 Mini Hub collection site at 2721 50th Street this Thursday, January 20. This location is scheduled to reopen on Friday, January 21.
LUBBOCK, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Dept. Of Health : COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing Sites Closed Friday

Due to the impending winter storm the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced that all SWLA COVID-19 community-based vaccine and testing sites will close at noon Thursday Jan 20 through Friday Jan 21. The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release as the weather from this point on is expected to worsen with below-freezing temperatures. All public health units in Sulphur, Lake Charles, Beauregard Parish, Jeff Davis Parish and Allen Parish will be closed Friday as well. Residents are urged to stay off the roads to prevent injury or accidents.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy