As per Darren Dreger, there is an understanding — or an agreement, if you will — between the Chicago Blackhawks and Marc-Andre Fleury, that unless he comes to the organization and asks to be moved, he’s not going anywhere. The topic of Fleury’s status came up when Dreger was talking about the veteran netminder as a potential fit in Edmonton, saying he wouldn’t be because of salary-cap concerns.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO