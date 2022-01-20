ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. trade chief Tai says world can't go back to 2019 trading system

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that global trade policy makers should not try to recreate the pre-pandemic trading system but should build one that is more resilient, sustainable and supportive of higher living standards.

Speaking in a virtual panel of the World Economic Forum, Tai cautioned against a backward-looking “return to normalcy” after two years of COVID-19-induced disruptions.

“I think that it is time for us to acknowledge that our goal really shouldn’t be to try to go back to the way the world was, say in 2019, but to take lessons, very hard earned lessons, very painful lessons that we have experienced over the past two years and take this opportunity to build toward something that is different and better,” Tai said. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Agriculture has ‘unfinished business’ in Sino-U.S. trade, says Vilsack

Although China purchased a record amount of U.S. farm exports over the past two years, it wasn’t enough to comply with the “phase one” agreement that de-escalated the Sino-U.S. trade war, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday. “We obviously have some unfinished business with reference to phase one,” Vilsack told lawmakers a day after President Biden pointed to Chinese shortfalls.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Economic Forum
kfgo.com

U.S.-EU trade, technology body to meet in Europe in 2022-Tai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The new U.S.-European Union Trade and Technology Council, a body formed to help patch up strained transatlantic trade relations and help the allied democracies better compete with China, will hold a second meeting in Europe later this year, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
The Guardian

Keynes warned the world against using economic sanctions. His alternative is worth considering

The United States has come to rely on economic sanctions more than ever before. Following its retreat from Kabul in August, Washington has maintained economic pressure on the Taliban. The treasury’s freezing of $9.5bn in Afghan state assets has left that impoverished country facing starvation this winter. Two weeks ago, US officials warned Iran, already under heavy economic pressure, that it will face “snapback” sanctions unless Tehran restrains its nuclear ambitions.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden, Kishida talk China, nuclear weapons in first meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday used their first formal meeting to discuss concerns about China’s growing military assertiveness that’s causing increasing disquiet in the Pacific. Kishida said the two leaders spent a “significant amount” of their 80-minute call...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual Davos stage to address Fed Chairman Jerome Powell with this message: Please don’t lift interest rates. “If major economies slam on the brakes or take a U-turn in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative spillovers. They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of it,” said Xi, according to a transcript of his remarks on Monday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy