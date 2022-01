As the NHL is rapidly approaching the halfway mark of the 2021-22 season, there is no better time to reflect on what’s transpired during the first half of the campaign. While many of the usual suspects have unsurprisingly landed atop their respective divisional standings, a few teams have exceeded expectations on the back of superb goaltending and unsustainable conversion rates. That’s not to say that these are suddenly “bad” teams, but the percentages make them a bit of a mirage. With that, here are three teams that look set to take a step back in the second half of the season – let’s dig in.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO