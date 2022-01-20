ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Pizza mac and cheese? Kraft announces new flavors

By Sam Kirk, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eblG2_0dr1KPQc00

( WBOY ) – Kraft announced on Wednesday that it will be adding three new flavors of America’s favorite comfort food, mac and cheese.

Creamy ranch, zesty pizza and kickin’ buffalo Flavor Boost packets can now be purchased to bump up the flavor in your classic Kraft boxed mac and cheese. Rather than purchasing preflavored mac and cheese, the Flavor Boosts are added to the classic boxed mac, meaning that the amount of seasoning is completely up to you.

Oklahoma House Rep resigns over inappropriate actions

According to Kraft’s website , the boosts are available online only and through several bulk-style purchasing options, from packs of six up to 24. Prices range from $16-40 depending on the bundle, but on average, each seasoning packet will cost you about $1.

Police investigate potential murder/suicide in Oklahoma City

According to a post on the Kraft Mac and Cheese Facebook page , the Flavor Boosts are on sale, so the prices could increase later on.

These new flavor packs might be some of the more normal ones the company has released. Kraft has been known to add some funky flavors to its mac and cheese offerings, including a Valentine’s Day pink candy flavor , a pumpkin spice flavor and even a mac and cheese flavored ice cream .

For more information on the Flavor Boosts or to purchase them, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Pizza Mac#Wboy#Buffalo Flavor Boost#Oklahoma House#Kraft Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFOR

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy