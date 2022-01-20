ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Prevention, cooperation, mutual assistance essential to counter connected nature of terrorists in South Asia : Sri Lankan CDS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombo [Sri Lanka], January 20 (ANI): Prevention, cooperation and mutual assistance in controlled measures at international borders are essential to counter the transnational and connected nature of terrorists and criminal activists in the South Asian region, said Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva on Thursday, emphasising on...

