Shelter leaders in 'desperate need' of warming stations, running out of space

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- It’s dangerously cold outside, and the City of Dallas is opening warming shelters to help get people off the streets and out of the frigid weather.

"The city's opened up an additional overflow site, we've got Oak Lawn United Methodist Church opening up, and OurCalling is opening," says Pastor Wayne Walker, CEO of OurCalling in Dallas. But it's not enough. Because of Omicron, he says they’re running desperately low on space. "We're looking for additional sites as we start to fill up."

Pastor Walker says shelters are taking safety precautions to protect against COVID-19. Everyone trying to enter is getting a rapid test, and those who test positive will be taken to a special quarantine shelter. Social distancing measures have been put in place, too. But that means less space and fewer beds. Some shelters have even had their capacities cut in half.

"We're in desperate need of more space," Pastor Walker says. "It's hard to fit this number of people in a close environment with COVID and social distancing. As well as just the number of people coming in."

And he says the need is expected to grow.

"We're seeing an increase every single day as it gets colder. When you have these multiple day events, more and more people just come in."

Walker says help is needed so that nobody gets turned away. Businesses with space to spare are being asked to help by enrolling in the city’s emergency shelter program .

If you want to help but don't have extra space, that's okay. Pastor Walker says nonprofits need all the support they can get, and all donations are appreciated.

For more information about how to help, click here .

For a list of warming shelters in Dallas, click here .

