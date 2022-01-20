ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing company to invest millions in Upstate facility

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5Diw_0dr1JxCz00

A high tech manufacturing company says it is coming to the Upstate. Kostwein announced plans Wednesday to establish operations in Greenville County. The company is set to invest 8.5 million dollars in the new venture , which is expected to create 95 new jobs. Kostwein was founded over a 100 years ago and is headquartered in Austria. The new Greenville location is set to open later this year and will be the company's first facility in the United States.

