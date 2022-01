Bitcoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. It operates on a technology called blockchain, which is an open ledger that records all transactions. Bitcoin has great benefits for entrepreneurs and investors alike. But before you can start investing in Bitcoin, you’ll need to buy some. In our beginner’s guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know when buying Bitcoin for the first time, whether you are looking for financial stability or to diversify your portfolio with this exciting new investment opportunity.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO